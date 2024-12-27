Realme 14x vs Realme 12x: A Detailed Comparison

Realme 14x vs Realme 12x: Detailed comparison of specs, features, and value. Which phone is best for YOU? Explore camera, battery, performance, and more!

Realme continues to flood the market with competitive budget smartphones, making it increasingly difficult for consumers to choose the perfect device. Two of their latest offerings, the Realme 14x and Realme 12x, present a compelling dilemma. While they appear remarkably similar on the surface, a deeper dive reveals distinct differences that cater to different needs and preferences. Let’s embark on an extensive exploration of these two devices to help you make an informed decision.

Design and Build: Realme 14x vs Realme 12x

Both the Realme 14x and Realme 12x embrace a contemporary design philosophy, featuring slim bezels, a sleek profile, and a minimalist aesthetic. Their dimensions are nearly identical, with both measuring approximately 165.7 x 76.2 x 7.9 mm. The weight difference is also negligible, with the Realme 14x tipping the scales at 197g and the Realme 12x at a slightly lighter 190g.

However, a crucial distinction emerges when it comes to durability. The Realme 14x takes a significant leap forward with an IP68/IP69 rating. This signifies complete protection against dust ingress and water immersion up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. Furthermore, it boasts MIL-STD-810H compliance, suggesting it can withstand shocks, vibrations, and extreme temperatures. In stark contrast, the Realme 12x settles for a more basic IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and splashes but not full submersion. This makes the Realme 14x a far more rugged and resilient choice for users who demand a phone that can keep up with their active lifestyles or challenging environments.

Display: Realme 14x vs Realme 12x

Both phones treat users to a generous 6.67-inch IPS LCD with a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This high refresh rate ensures fluid scrolling, responsive gaming, and an overall enjoyable visual experience. The resolution remains consistent across both devices at 720 x 1604 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of around 264 ppi. While this might not be the sharpest display in its class, it strikes a good balance between visual clarity and power efficiency, which is crucial for a budget device.

A subtle yet noteworthy difference lies in the display brightness. The Realme 12x manages to outperform the Realme 14x in this regard, offering a typical brightness of 500 nits and a peak brightness of 625 nits when High Brightness Mode (HBM) is activated. The Realme 14x has a maximum brightness of 625 nits. This disparity in brightness might become apparent in bright sunlight or well-lit environments, where the Realme 12x could offer slightly better visibility.

Performance: Realme 14x vs Realme 12x

Under the hood, the Realme 14x flexes its muscles with the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chipset, while the Realme 12x relies on the Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ processor. Both chipsets are fabricated on a power-efficient 6nm process, promising a balance of performance and battery life. While the Dimensity 6300 in the Realme 14x might have a slight edge in raw processing power, the real-world difference in performance for everyday tasks like browsing, social media, and light gaming is likely to be minimal.

On the software front, both phones embrace the latest Android 14 operating system, complemented by Realme’s custom Realme UI 5.0 skin. This ensures a modern and feature-rich software experience with the latest optimizations and customizations.

Memory and Storage: Realme 14x vs Realme 12x

The Realme 14x offers two configurations: 128GB of internal storage with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It also supports expandable storage via a microSDXC card slot. However, it utilizes a shared SIM slot, which means users will have to choose between dual SIM functionality and expanded storage.

In contrast, the Realme 12x provides greater flexibility with storage options ranging from 128GB to 256GB and even 512GB. It also offers a wider range of RAM configurations, including 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. Importantly, it features a dedicated microSDXC card slot, allowing users to expand storage without compromising dual SIM capabilities. This makes the Realme 12x a more attractive proposition for users who require ample storage for their apps, photos, videos, and other files, especially power users and multi-taskers.

Camera: Realme 14x vs Realme 12x

Both the Realme 14x and Realme 12x feature a capable 50MP main camera equipped with PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus). This ensures quick and accurate focusing, allowing users to capture sharp images even with moving subjects. However, the Realme 12x adds a 2MP depth sensor to its camera arsenal. This depth sensor assists in creating portrait mode shots with a blurred background (bokeh effect) and can also be used for other depth-related applications.

When it comes to video recording, both phones can capture videos at a resolution of 1080p@30fps, which is standard for this price segment.

For selfie enthusiasts, both devices offer an 8MP front-facing camera. However, the Realme 12x adds a panorama feature, allowing users to capture wider selfies, accommodating more people or scenery in the frame.

Battery: Realme 14x vs Realme 12x

The Realme 14x emerges as the clear winner in the battery department, boasting a massive 6000 mAh battery. This substantial battery capacity promises extended usage on a single charge, making it ideal for users who heavily rely on their phones throughout the day or for those who travel frequently. It also supports 45W wired charging, enabling rapid recharging, and 5W reverse wired charging, allowing users to charge other devices in a pinch.

The Realme 12x houses a smaller 5000 mAh battery, which is still respectable but might not last as long as the Realme 14x, especially with heavy usage. It supports 15W wired charging, which is significantly slower than the Realme 14x.

Other Features: Realme 14x vs Realme 12x

NFC: The Realme 12x supports NFC with 360˚ functionality, enabling convenient contactless payments, data transfer, and other NFC-based applications. The Realme 14x, unfortunately, lacks NFC support.

Audio: The Realme 14x delivers a superior audio experience with 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio support, providing higher fidelity and a more immersive listening experience.

Sensors: The Realme 12x incorporates a gyro sensor, which is absent in the Realme 14x. The gyro sensor plays a vital role in accurately detecting orientation and motion, enhancing gaming experiences and improving the accuracy of certain applications.

Pricing: Realme 14x vs Realme 12x

The Verdict: Choosing Your Champion

The Realme 14x and Realme 12x are formidable contenders in the budget smartphone arena, each with its own set of strengths and weaknesses. The Realme 14x shines with its superior durability, thanks to its IP68/IP69 rating and MIL-STD-810H compliance. It also boasts a larger battery with faster charging capabilities, making it an excellent choice for users who prioritize longevity and resilience.

On the other hand, the Realme 12x counters with a more versatile camera setup, a slightly brighter display, and a wider range of memory and storage configurations, catering to users who demand more flexibility and storage capacity. The inclusion of NFC adds another layer of convenience for those who frequently use contactless payments.

Ultimately, the best choice depends on your individual needs and priorities. If you lead an active lifestyle, require a rugged device, and value long battery life, the Realme 14x is the clear winner. If you prioritize storage, camera versatility, NFC functionality, and a brighter display, the Realme 12x emerges as the better option.