Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on December 12

04/12/2024
Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
Launch of Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in India on Dec 12 featuring Zeiss cameras and MediaTek Dimensity 9400. Exclusive via Amazon.

Vivo is gearing up to introduce the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro in India on December 12, marking a significant update in their smartphone lineup. These models, which debuted in China in October, are set to make their way to Indian markets with high expectations. Both smartphones are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs and boast advanced Zeiss-branded cameras.

Exciting Features and Specifications

Both the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are designed to cater to tech enthusiasts with their top-notch specifications. Users can look forward to Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, promising a seamless and user-friendly interface. The Vivo X200 Pro distinguishes itself with its 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera, a feature highlighted as the first of its kind in India.

Design and Battery

The design aesthetics are appealing, with the Vivo X200 Pro available in Cosmos Black and Titanium Grey, and the standard version in Cosmos Black and Natural Green. In terms of battery life, the Vivo X200 is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery, whereas the Vivo X200 Pro features a slightly larger 6,000mAh battery. Both models support 90W wired charging, enhancing their usability with quick power boosts.

Camera and Performance

The focus on camera performance is evident, with Vivo promoting the Zeiss-branded lenses extensively. The incorporation of a V3+ imaging chip in the Vivo X200 Pro enhances photo and video quality, making it a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts.

Pricing and Availability

Initially launched in China, the Vivo X200 started at CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000), and the Vivo X200 Pro at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,000). Both models will be available exclusively through Amazon, ensuring easy accessibility for Indian consumers

Avatar photo

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

