Realme GT 6 Gets Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access in India

Realme has embarked on its Android 15 journey, becoming one of the first smartphone manufacturers to roll out an early access program for its latest operating system, Realme UI 6.0. This new iteration, based on Android 15, is currently being offered to Realme GT 6 users in India. However, eager users should be aware that this is an early access program, meaning the software is still in beta and may contain bugs that could affect device stability.

Eligibility and Enrollment Process

The Realme UI 6.0 early access program is currently available to Indian Realme GT 6 owners. To be eligible, your device must meet a few criteria: it should be non-rooted, have at least 15GB of free storage space, and maintain a battery charge of 60% or higher. Additionally, your device needs to be running the latest UI version, RMX3851_14.0.1.614(EX01).

If your device meets these requirements, you can apply for the early access program. First, enable developer mode on your phone. This can be done by navigating to Settings > About device > Version > Version number and tapping the version number seven times. Then, return to the About device page and tap on the Realme UI 5.0 banner. Finally, to apply for the Early Access program, tap the three dots in the top right corner and select the beta program menu. Keep in mind that applications are being accepted in batches due to a limited number of seats.

A Glimpse into the Future: Realme UI 6.0 Features

Based on information shared by Realme, Realme UI 6.0 promises a significantly enhanced user experience. The company highlights smoother interactions, fluid animations, and a fresh new design as key improvements. Users can also look forward to a higher degree of personalization, with new Flux themes and extensive customization options that allow for tailoring the interface to individual preferences.

One notable feature is the introduction of a charging limit function. This allows users to set a maximum charge level, such as 80%, which can help prolong battery health in the long run. Other exciting additions include live alerts for quick access to important notifications, enhanced multitasking capabilities with floating window and split view functionalities, and livephoto support to capture moments in a more dynamic way.

Anticipating the Wider Rollout

While the Realme GT 6 is the first to receive this update, it’s likely that other Realme devices will follow suit soon. The Realme GT 6T, the Realme 13 series, and the Realme 12 Pro series are strong contenders to be among the next in line for the Realme UI 6.0 early access program. This proactive approach to Android 15 updates underscores Realme’s commitment to providing its users with the latest software and features.