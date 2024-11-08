iQOO 13 to Launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC on December 3rd

iQOO 13 launches in India on December 3rd! Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Q2 gaming chipset, Q10 AMOLED display, and 120W fast charging. Learn more and pre-order now!

iQOO has confirmed the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in India on December 3rd. The announcement was made by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya via an X post. The phone will be available for purchase through the official iQOO e-store and Amazon.

Powerful Performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Q2 Gaming Chipset

The iQOO 13 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with iQOO’s dedicated Q2 gaming chipset. This combination promises a high-performance gaming experience and smooth multitasking capabilities.

Stunning Display and Design

The smartphone boasts a Q10 AMOLED display panel from BOE, featuring 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Indian variant will also come in a Legend Edition with a distinctive blue-black-red tricolour design and the customizable Halo Light feature.

Expected Features and Specifications

While full details will be revealed closer to the launch, the Indian variant of the iQOO 13 is expected to share many similarities with its Chinese counterpart. These include a 6.82-inch screen with HDR support, a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors, a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging. The device is also expected to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Software and Availability

The iQOO 13 is expected to run on FuntouchOS 15 in India, based on Android 15. It will be available for purchase starting December 3rd via the iQOO e-store and Amazon.

The iQOO 13 is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian smartphone market with its impressive combination of cutting-edge technology, powerful performance, and stylish design. The inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Q2 gaming chipset, and stunning AMOLED display make it a strong contender for those seeking a premium mobile experience. With its December 3rd launch date fast approaching, anticipation is building to see how this flagship device will perform in the hands of consumers.