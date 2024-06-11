realme GT6 Launches with Premium Chipset and Advanced Cooling Technology

realme announced the launch of the realme GT 6, an AI-powered flagship set to debut globally on June 20, 2024. This new device features advanced AI capabilities, a high-performance chipset, and innovative cooling technology.

Key Highlights:

Launch Date: June 20, 2024

June 20, 2024 Chipset: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Battery: 5500mAh dual-cell with 120W SUPERVOOC charger

5500mAh dual-cell with 120W SUPERVOOC charger Cooling: Tempered dual VC cooling system

Tempered dual VC cooling system Display: Adaptive brightness with 10,240 levels

Performance and Hardware

The realme GT 6 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, offering robust performance suitable for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. The device also features a dual VC cooling system, designed to enhance cooling efficiency and maintain optimal performance during intensive use.

Battery and Charging

The realme GT 6’s 5500mAh dual-cell battery ensures long-lasting performance. With a 120W SUPERVOOC charger, the phone can reach 50% charge in 10 minutes and 100% in 28 minutes. The battery supports up to 46 hours of talk time and 8 hours of PUBG gameplay. Smart Charging technology and 38 layers of protection ensure safe charging, even in extreme conditions. The battery retains over 80% capacity after 1600 full charge cycles, offering up to four years of use with one charge per day.

Display Technology

The display of the realme GT 6 includes sensors for constant ambient light monitoring, adapting seamlessly with 10,240 precision brightness levels. This ensures optimal display settings in various lighting conditions, combined with ultra-efficient power management.