Tata Technologies Implements SAP S/4 HANA for Mitsubishi Electric India

Tata Technologies announced the successful deployment of SAP S/4 HANA for Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. This collaboration has been crucial in improving operational efficiency and setting industry benchmarks.

Key Highlights:

Tata Technologies implemented SAP S/4 HANA after reengineering business processes.

Implementation timeline was reduced by 25% through digital transformation solutions.

Operational efficiency improved by approximately 15%.

In a bid to streamline its business processes, Mitsubishi Electric India partnered with Tata Technologies. Tata Technologies, known for its manufacturing domain expertise, integrated business operations by deploying SAP S/4 HANA, leading to a 15% improvement in operational efficiency. Mitsubishi Electric India sought to migrate from SAP ECC to the advanced S/4 HANA cloud services, integrating all business functions and incorporating digital signatures and document management system servers. The project, completed within a stringent timeframe, involved mapping business processes across all units.

Tata Technologies facilitated the SAP S/4 HANA implementation within 11 months, achieving a 25% reduction in the original schedule. This was accomplished by leveraging cross-functional teams for business process rationalization and using digital accelerators such as pre-configured templates for the manufacturing industry, pre-built authorization matrix, EDI solutions, SAP MES integration connector, data migration & validation tool, and reusable automation test scripts. The project integrated multiple business units, including Factory Automation Systems, Air Conditioning Systems, and Semiconductors & Devices. The successful deployment has streamlined core processes, improving operational efficiency by 15%, data visibility, and agility, providing a unified data source for better decision-making based on real-time information. Tata Technologies will also deliver annual maintenance services (AMS) for the next three years to ensure continued excellence.

Expert Insights:

Mr. Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Technologies, stated, “This project with Mitsubishi Electric India is a testament to Tata Technologies’ mission of helping manufacturing companies worldwide conceptualize and manufacture better products. We leveraged our global teams in the manufacturing domain to reimagine the entire business process and implement SAP S/4 HANA, which delivered improved operational efficiency. This project exemplifies our One Team with Customers approach, further enhancing our client’s competitive edge.”

Mr. Kazuhiko Tamura, Managing Director at Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd., expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Digital transformation of our operations is a strategic focus area for Mitsubishi Electric India, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency. Our collaboration with Tata Technologies has been pivotal in achieving our digital transformation objectives ahead of schedule, significantly boosting our operational capabilities and setting a new direction for our future growth. As we embrace digital transition with SAP S/4 HANA implementation, we strengthen our commitment to redefining our business processes for efficiency and agility.”