Realme Launched GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Massive Battery in China

Realme GT 7 Pro launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6500mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and more. Check out price, specifications, and features.

Realme has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in the Chinese market. This highly anticipated device arrives as the successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro and joins the ranks of the Realme GT 6 and GT 6T, both of which were classified as sub-flagship models released earlier this year. The Realme GT 7 Pro distinguishes itself by incorporating the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful offering in the mobile processor domain. This chipset promises to deliver unparalleled performance, setting a new standard for flagship smartphones.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme GT 7 Pro will be offered in a range of attractive color options, including Mars Orange, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Gamut White. Pricing for the device is structured according to RAM and storage configurations, catering to diverse user needs and preferences:

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 43,900)

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 47,400)

16GB RAM + 256GB Storage: CNY 3,899 (approximately Rs 46,200)

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 51,000)

16GB RAM + 1TB Storage: CNY 4,799 (approximately Rs 56,900)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is set to go on sale in China starting November 11th. As an added incentive, Realme is offering a CNY 100 discount on the base model for a limited time. Furthermore, the company has confirmed to launch the Realme GT 7 Pro in India on November 26th, expanding its availability to a wider consumer base.

Impressive Specifications and Features

The Realme GT 7 Pro boasts an impressive array of specifications and features, solidifying its position as a true flagship contender. Its expansive 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Samsung Eco2 1.5K OLED display delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and exceptional clarity. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for an immersive cinematic experience, and its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and fluid interactions.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with the Adreno GPU, forms the powerhouse of the Realme GT 7 Pro. This combination guarantees exceptional performance across all tasks, from demanding applications and gaming to everyday use. The device offers ample memory and storage options, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a generous 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample space for media and files.

The Realme GT 7 Pro runs on Android 15 with Realme’s custom OriginOS skin, providing a personalized user experience. Its 6500mAh silicon-carbon negative electrode battery is a standout feature, offering extended usage time and incorporating advanced technology for enhanced efficiency. The 120W fast charging support minimizes downtime, allowing users to quickly replenish the battery.

In the camera department, the Realme GT 7 Pro excels with a triple-lens setup. The 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor, equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), captures sharp and detailed images even in challenging lighting conditions. The 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope lens enables impressive zoom capabilities, while the 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens expands the field of view for capturing expansive landscapes and group photos. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP front-facing camera.

Realme has also prioritized user security and convenience by incorporating an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme GT 7 Pro is exceptionally durable, with an IP69+IP68 rating that safeguards it against dust and water damage. Audiophiles will appreciate the inclusion of Hi-Res audio and OReality Audio, which deliver immersive and high-fidelity sound experiences. Furthermore, the device incorporates an X-axis linear motor for enhanced haptic feedback and dual VC heat dissipation to maintain optimal performance during intensive tasks.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 7 Pro are comprehensive, including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Notable Upgrades and Enhancements

The Realme GT 7 Pro represents a significant step forward from its predecessor, the Realme 5 Pro. In addition to the aforementioned features, the device introduces several notable upgrades and enhancements:

Enhanced Display: The display now supports a wider 120 percent color gamut and achieves a peak brightness of 6000nits, resulting in more vibrant and immersive visuals.

Improved Durability: The IP69+IP68 rating ensures exceptional protection against dust and water ingress, making the device suitable for various environments and activities.

Advanced Camera System: The inclusion of Sony IMX906 and IMX882 sensors elevates the camera performance, delivering superior image quality and zoom capabilities.

Performance Boost: The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset represents a substantial upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Realme 5 Pro, resulting in significant performance gains.

Extended Battery Life: The 6500mAh battery offers increased capacity compared to the 5400mAh battery in the Realme 5 Pro, allowing for longer usage periods.

Faster Charging: The 120W fast charging support surpasses the 100W charging in the Realme 5 Pro, reducing charging times significantly.

Innovative Battery Technology: The silicon-carbon negative electrode battery with 10 percent silicon content represents a cutting-edge advancement, contributing to improved battery performance and longevity.

With its powerful performance, impressive display, advanced camera system, long-lasting battery, and comprehensive features, the Realme GT 7 Pro is poised to be a formidable competitor in the flagship smartphone market.