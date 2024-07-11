Realme Narzo 70 Pro: Enjoy a Special ₹2,000 Discount on the Feature-Rich Smartphone

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro, renowned for its robust features, is now more accessible than ever with a ₹2,000 discount, making it available for under ₹15,000. This offer applies particularly to its 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM variants, originally priced at ₹15,999 and ₹16,999, respectively.

Special Offer on Narzo 70 Pro

During a recent promotion on Realme Narzo 70 Pro and Realme’s official website, Realme.com, the Narzo 70 Pro received a notable price reduction. This discount brings this popular mid-range smartphone well within an affordable range, under ₹15,000.

Impressive Specifications

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, boasting a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness levels of up to 2,000 nits. It operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor with an octa-core setup (2 x 2.6GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, making it capable of handling demanding graphics tasks smoothly.

It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, expandable to 1TB via the microSD card slot. The device runs on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, ensuring users receive three years of security updates and two years of software updates.

Advanced Camera and Connectivity

The Narzo 70 Pro features a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth. A 16MP front-facing camera caters to all your selfie needs. The device also features dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio certification and an in-display fingerprint sensor to bolster security.

For connectivity, the smartphone includes support for 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also boasts an IP54 rating, offering resistance against dust and splashes, which complements its comprehensive features.

Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the Narzo 70 Pro supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, ensuring quick recharges and long-lasting battery life.