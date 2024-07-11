Samsung’s New Foldables: Hands-On with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6

Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. These devices represent the sixth generation of Samsung’s foldable technology, building upon the legacy of previous models with enhanced features and capabilities.

Galaxy Z Fold6: Refined and Familiar

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 retains a similar design to its predecessor, the Z Fold5, but incorporates notable refinements. The device boasts a slightly wider and shorter form factor with squared-off corners, resembling the flagship S24 Ultra. Weighing 239 grams, the Fold6 is marginally lighter than previous models and features a 1mm wider cover display with an improved 21:9 aspect ratio.

Enhanced Durability and Display

Samsung has addressed durability concerns with a sturdy dual-rail hinge and a matte aluminum frame. The back of the device appears more scratch-resistant, and the IPX8 rating indicates improved water resistance. The bezels are trimmed, and the cover screen is slightly larger, now reaching 2600 nits of brightness compared to the Z Fold5’s 1750 nits. However, the main screen retains the 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display.

Performance and Battery Life

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Z Fold6 claims significant performance improvements, particularly in AI tasks, graphics, and overall processing speed. While the battery capacity remains at 4400mAh, Samsung asserts that the new chipset will enhance battery life and efficiency.

Camera Enhancements

The Z Fold6 features a cover screen selfie camera, a tablet screen selfie camera, and three main lenses: wide, ultra-wide, and 3x telephoto. Notably, the ultra-wide camera now supports 60fps recording in both Full HD and 4K. However, the camera system remains largely unchanged compared to the Z Fold5.

Overall Impression

The Galaxy Z Fold6 presents itself as a refined foldable device with incremental upgrades. While it may not persuade those hesitant about foldables to embrace the form factor, it offers sufficient enhancements to entice existing Fold users.

Galaxy Z Flip6: Subtle Changes and Notable Upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 closely resembles its predecessor, the Flip5, in terms of dimensions. However, subtle differences like color-coordinated borders around the cameras and a matte finish on the back and aluminum frame set it apart. The device is available in blue, silver shadow, mint, and peach colors.

Battery and Performance Boost

The Z Flip6 boasts an upgraded 4000mAh battery compared to the Flip5’s 3700mAh, promising improved efficiency when combined with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. RAM has also increased from 8GB to 12GB for both 256GB and 512GB models.

Durability and Design Enhancements

Like the Z Fold6, the Flip6 features an IPX8 rating for water and dust resistance. It transitions from ultra-thin glass (UTG) to foldable thin glass (FTG), enhancing durability and reducing the crease. The device also benefits from a new dual-rail hinge and matte aluminum frame. The compact design allows for easy one-handed operation, and the flex window enhances features like Live Translate.