realme Narzo 70 & realme Narzo 70x Review: The budget range heros!

After the success of the Narzo 70 Pro, Realme is expanding its lineup by introducing two new models: the vanilla Realme Narzo 70 and the Narzo 70X. Both models are positioned in the sub-Rs 20,000 market. Although these two smartphones may seem similar, there are subtle differences that have helped Realme establish a strong presence in the highly competitive budget smartphone market.

We have been using both the Narzo 70 and the Narzo 70X for approximately two weeks now. The Realme Narzo 70 boasts an impressive array of features, including a stunning display, powerful performance, and a feature-rich camera system, all wrapped in a sleek and stylish design. On the other hand, the Narzo 70X enters the budget smartphone arena with a bold promise: reliable performance, a smooth display, and a long-lasting battery, all at an attractive price point. But can these two phones make a lasting impression on customers? Let’s find out in our review.

Design & Display

Starting with the design, both the realme Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x have a familiar design language. Unlike their competitors, which often have glossy finishes that are prone to fingerprints, the Narzo 70 devices have a matte finish and come in pastel colors. Plastic is still used as the main material to keep costs down, but this doesn’t make the phones look or feel cheap. In fact, they have a high-quality look and feel.

Both the Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x have a raised circular rear camera module, giving them a premium camera phone look. The power button and volume rocker are conveniently placed on the right side, while the SIM tray and USB-C port are located at the bottom. The Narzo 70x also includes a 3.5mm audio jack and a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

Moving on to the displays, the Narzo 70 features a standard 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the Narzo 70x has a larger 6.72-inch LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Narzo 70 clearly has a superior display in this section. AMOLED panels are known for their vibrant colors, deep blacks, high brightness, and low power consumption, all of which are evident in the Narzo 70.

However, the display quality on the Narzo 70x is also good. You can enjoy watching your favorite OTT content on both phones equally well. Additionally, the 120Hz refresh rate ensures a smoother scrolling and navigating experience, enhancing the overall user experience.

Software & Performance

Moving on to the software, both the Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x run on Realme UI 5.0. This is a customized user interface based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Realme UI offers a feature-rich experience with various customization options. You can personalize your phone’s appearance with custom themes, icon packs, and wallpapers. The user interface also includes practical features such as app cloning, which allows you to run two instances of the same app simultaneously. There is also a built-in game mode that enhances performance and reduces distractions during gameplay.

However, there is a drawback. Although Realme UI offers many features, it can sometimes feel cluttered due to several pre-installed third-party apps. These apps may not be essential for everyone. Fortunately, most of these apps can be uninstalled to free up storage space and streamline the user experience.

Both of these phones promise to receive two future Android version upgrades along with three years of security updates. This is a significant advantage.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 70 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It is combined with up to 8GB of RAM and a spacious 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the cheaper Narzo 70x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. During our testing period, both phones justified their price tags and handled everyday tasks smoothly. Multitasking, web browsing, and social media usage were all seamless and free of stuttering. Realme’s UI optimization also contributes to the phone’s responsiveness.

However, for users seeking top-tier gaming performance, the SoCs used on both phones might not be sufficient. While they can handle popular games on medium graphics settings, there may be occasional frame drops and lag during intense gameplay sessions. Additionally, the phones can become warm during extended gaming sessions.

Camera & Battery

Realme has chosen to use a standard dual camera setup for both the Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x models. This setup includes a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

When it comes to camera performance, the primary camera truly excels in well-lit conditions. It captures highly detailed and vibrant images with vivid colors. The HDR feature works effectively, resulting in picture-perfect moments with natural hues and impressive clarity. The 2x zoom capability also performs exceptionally well, especially in optimal lighting conditions.

For selfies, the 16MP front camera delivers commendable results. It produces sharp shots with natural skin tones, especially when minimal face beautification filters are selected.

Both phones come with a substantial 5,000mAh battery that consistently lasts nearly two full days on a single charge during our tests. And when it’s time to recharge, no need to worry. With the included blazing-fast 45W charger, you can reach full battery capacity in under an hour, ensuring you’re ready to tackle the day ahead.

The Verdict

The Realme Narzo 70 and Narzo 70X are both attractive choices in the sub-Rs 20,000 category. The Narzo 70 stands out for its superior AMOLED display and powerful processor, making it ideal for media consumption and slightly more demanding tasks.

On the other hand, the Narzo 70X offers a lower price, slightly larger display, and a headphone jack. It caters to budget-conscious users who prioritize battery life and everyday performance.

Both phones feature decent cameras, long battery life, and fast charging. Ultimately, the decision between the two depends on your priorities: a premium display and performance (Narzo 70) or a budget-friendly option with good battery life (Narzo 70X).