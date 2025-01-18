Realme P3’s Massive Battery Capacity Revealed

Realme, the popular smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up to launch a new device in its P series, the Realme P3. Recent certifications have shed light on some of the key specifications of this upcoming phone.

Battery Capacity

The Realme P3, bearing the model number RMX5070, has been spotted on certification websites, revealing a massive 5,860 mAh battery. While it remains unclear whether this is the rated capacity or the typical capacity, it is likely the rated capacity, suggesting a typical capacity of around 6,000 mAh. This substantial battery capacity promises extended usage without the need for frequent charging.

Fast Charging

In addition to the large battery, the certification also confirms support for 45W wired charging. This fast charging technology will enable users to quickly top up their devices, minimizing downtime.

Other Specifications

Based on previous certifications and rumors, the Realme P3 is expected to offer 5G support, a 50 MP main rear camera, a 16 MP selfie snapper, and will be available in three RAM/storage combos: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB. The device is also rumored to come in three color options: Nebula Pink, Comet Grey, and Space Silver.

Realme P3 Series

The Realme P3 will be accompanied by two other models in the P series, the P3 Pro and the P3 Ultra. Interestingly, rumors suggest that the P3 Ultra will be the first to launch, possibly at the end of this month, followed by the P3 Pro in the third week of February. The standard P3 is expected to be the last to hit the market.

