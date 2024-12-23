Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Launch Imminent After BIS Certification

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to launch in India soon, following its appearance on the BIS certification website. The upcoming flagship is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 200MP camera, and more.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the anticipated successor to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, is generating considerable buzz in the tech world. After the successful launch of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro in China in October, all eyes are now on the next flagship from the Xiaomi stable. A recent listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website suggests that the India launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra might be just around the corner.

Anticipated Features and Specifications

While official details are still under wraps, leaks and rumors provide some clues about what to expect from the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Display: The device is likely to sport a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to its predecessor.

Processor: Powering the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a top contender for flagship smartphones in 2024. 1

Battery: Rumors suggest a battery capacity between 5,450mAh and 5,800mAh, although this could change.

Cameras: The camera setup is rumored to include a 50MP main camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. Leaked renders hint at a large circular camera module, similar to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but with potential variations in placement.

Launch Timeline and Expectations

Although an official launch date remains unconfirmed, rumors suggest a February launch in China, followed by a global release, potentially including India. Given that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra debuted in India in March of this year at Rs 99,999, a similar timeline for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra seems plausible.

The Xiaomi Ultra series has carved a niche for itself by offering premium flagship features, including top-tier performance, superior cameras, and aesthetic designs. With the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the company is poised to raise the bar even higher. The BIS certification listing further fuels anticipation for the India launch, suggesting that Indian consumers won’t have to wait long to experience the latest flagship offering from Xiaomi.