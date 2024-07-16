realme Summer Sale offers massive discounts on smartphones and AIoT products. Save up to INR 6000 on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon from July 18th to 25th.

realme, a popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, is set to launch its Summer Sale on July 18th, 2024, offering substantial discounts on a wide range of products. The sale will run until July 25th and will be available on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Smartphone Deals

Customers can save up to INR 6000 on recently launched realme smartphones during the Summer Sale. Notable deals include:

realme GT 6T: Save INR 4000 and get an additional INR 2000 exchange offer + 12 months no-cost EMI on the 8+256GB variant.

realme 12 Pro+ 5G: Get INR 3000 off and an additional INR 3000 bank offer or prexo + 9 months no-cost EMI on the 8+256GB variant.

realme 12 Pro 5G: Save INR 2000 with a bank offer or prexo and 9 months no-cost EMI on the 8+128GB variant.

AIoT Product Discounts

realme is also offering discounts of up to INR 800 on AIoT products on realme.com and Flipkart during the Summer Sale. Some of the discounted products include:

realme Buds Air 5: Save INR 700.

realme Buds Air 5 Pro: Get INR 500 off and an additional INR 300 off.

Sale Platforms

The realme Summer Sale will be available on the following platforms:

realme.com

Flipkart

Amazon

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab amazing deals on realme smartphones and AIoT products during the Summer Sale.