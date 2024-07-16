Samsung Prepares to Enter XR Arena with Developer-Focused Headset, Aiming to Challenge Apple Vision Pro

Samsung has confirmed its development of a new extended reality (XR) platform in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. While the consumer version of Samsung’s Android XR headset is anticipated by March 2025, a developer version is set to launch later this year.

Collaboration with Google and Qualcomm

During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Google’s SVP of Platforms and Devices, Rick Osterloh, emphasized the collaborative effort between the three companies to develop the upcoming Samsung XR headset. This partnership aims to bring next-generation experiences across Samsung’s product range, extending beyond smartphones and wearables.

Delayed Consumer Launch, Focus on Quality

Initial reports from South Korean publications suggested a potential consumer launch in 2025. However, this has been delayed as Samsung is reportedly working on a higher-resolution display to rival the Apple Vision Pro. The strategic delay underscores Samsung’s commitment to delivering a high-quality product that meets consumer expectations.

Advanced Features and Specifications

The Samsung XR headset is expected to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, considered the company’s most powerful processor for VR headsets. Additionally, the device is rumored to feature a micro-OLED display, eight tracking cameras, a Time-of-Flight sensor, and support for hand and eye tracking, potentially incorporating AI features.

Positioned Against Apple Vision Pro

Samsung’s entry into the XR market aims to provide a competitive alternative to the Apple Vision Pro. By leveraging the expertise of Qualcomm and Google, Samsung’s XR platform is poised to offer advanced capabilities and immersive experiences, establishing itself as a strong contender in the expanding XR landscape.

Samsung’s strategic delay in launching the consumer version of its XR headset demonstrates a commitment to quality and a desire to compete directly with Apple’s Vision Pro. The collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, along with the integration of advanced features and powerful specifications, positions Samsung’s XR headset as a promising contender in the evolving extended reality landscape. As the XR market continues to grow, the competition between Samsung and Apple will undoubtedly drive innovation and push the boundaries of immersive experiences.