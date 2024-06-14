realme to set a new standard in Audio Technology with the launch of its new Buds Air6 Pro

realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, today announced the launch of their latest AIoT innovation realme Buds Air 6 Pro on Thursday, 20th June, 2024 at 1:30 PM. The realme Buds Air 6 Pro are engineered to deliver superior audio experience with noise cancellation, Hi-Fi quality sound, and Hi-Res certification.

The realme Buds Air6 Pro signifies a major leap in noise cancellation technology with an unmatched 50dB of active noise cancellation, these earbuds redefine immersive audio experiences. It employs a 6-mic system that enables the Buds to accurately detect and neutralize a broad spectrum of external and internal noise. The powerful hardware is further enhanced by the buds smart adaptive noise cancellation, offering users an immersive audio experience. It also offers 40 hours playback and allows effortless multitasking with Dual-device connection 2.0.

The realme Buds Air6 Pro are packed with Hi-Fi Quality Dual Drivers, consisting of an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. This sophisticated setup delivers deep, resonant bass and crystal-clear high frequencies, offering a comprehensive sound range that enriches every musical note. Additionally, the earbuds support the LDAC HD wireless transmission protocol, which offers a bit rate three times higher than traditional wireless transmission and with the 360° Spatial Audio Effect delivering a cinematic surround sound experience.

The realme Buds Air 6 Pro will be available on realme.com and Flipkart and offline stores.

