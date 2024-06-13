Moneyview and Truecaller Partner to Bolster Online Fraud Defense

In a significant move to combat online fraud and improve communication efficacy, Moneyview has partnered with Truecaller. This collaboration focuses on enhancing customer protection and optimizing business communication via Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID.

Key Highlights:

Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID will help Moneyview address communication challenges.

The collaboration aims to provide a safer, more secure customer experience.

Truecaller to help enhance Moneyview’s communication by providing verified contact information.

Partnership Objectives

Moneyview has integrated Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution to better identify legitimate business calls, which is particularly vital in a landscape where fraud through mobile communications is prevalent. This solution not only helps in establishing trust but also ensures that communication from Moneyview is recognized and received as intended.

Enhanced Communication Tools

The partnership utilizes Truecaller’s capabilities to add context to calls with features like Call Reason, which informs users why they are being contacted before they answer the phone. This added layer of transparency helps build user trust and enhances the effectiveness of communication.

Strengthening Brand Trust

Moneyview is also using Truecaller’s Business Profile feature, which allows the company to share verified business information and portray a consistent brand image through Truecaller, which includes the company’s logo, a verification tick, and essential business details.

Comments from the Leaders

Manoj Kumar Dronadula, Senior Director of Product Management and Head of Loans at Moneyview, emphasized the partnership’s role in prioritizing customer safety, stating, “This partnership underscores our commitment to prioritizing the safety of our customers in the digital ecosystem.”

Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, highlighted the strategic value of the partnership, saying, “We provide businesses with solutions that boost communication effectiveness and ensure safety while communicating with consumers.”

Impact and Adoption

The Verified Business Caller ID solution is crucial in preventing unauthorized changes to vital brand information, protecting businesses from potential misuse. It’s noted that over 2500 businesses globally have adopted this technology, which has significantly reduced phone call-related frauds and improved the safety and efficiency of business communications.

This strategic partnership between Moneyview and Truecaller illustrates their shared commitment to fostering safer business environments and building a more transparent financial communication landscape.