Redmi Pad Pro 5G & SE 4G Sale Starts Tomorrow: Grab Yours for ₹19,999!

Xiaomi is set to launch its first sale of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G tablets tomorrow, August 2nd, on mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi Retail Partners starting at noon.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G, aimed at creative professionals and entertainment enthusiasts, starts at INR 19,999 (with bank discounts). This tablet boasts a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, quad speakers with Dolby Vision Atmos for immersive audio, and a robust 10,000mAh battery to keep you going. It is powered by Xiaomi HyperOS and available in Graphite Grey, Quicksilver, and Mist Blue.

In contrast, the Redmi Pad SE 4G, designed for immersive viewing and multitasking, is priced at INR 9,999 (with bank discounts). It features an 8.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 6650mAh battery. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and comes in Forest Green, Urban Grey, and Ocean Blue.

