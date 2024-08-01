Upgrade Your Sports Viewing for Paris Olympics, UEFA, Premier League, and More with These Top 55-Inch Smart TVs

Get ready for the Paris Olympics, UEFA, Premier League, and more with these top 55-inch smart TVs offering stunning picture quality, immersive sound, and smart features.

The sports calendar is packed with thrilling events like the Paris Olympics, UEFA tournaments, and Premier League action. To ensure you don’t miss a single moment, consider upgrading to one of these top-performing 55-inch smart TVs.

Acer Advanced I Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV

Price: ₹35,999

This 2023 model features Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio for stunning visuals and immersive sound. With 4K resolution and a wide color gamut, every detail of the game comes to life. The Google TV platform offers easy access to your favorite sports apps.

Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV

Price: ₹28,999

This TV is ideal for sports fans seeking an immersive audio experience. CyberSound Gen 2.0 surround sound and HDR10+ visuals create a stadium-like atmosphere in your living room. The frameless design and Google TV integration with voice control add to the convenience.

Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN

Price: ₹32,999

Enhance your sports viewing with 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10. Smooth performance is ensured with MEMC Engine and ALLM. Stay connected with dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple ports. Dolby Audio and DTS-X technology deliver immersive sound.

Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50E7K

Price: ₹28,999

This TV offers a stunning sports experience with its 4K resolution and wide color gamut. Features like Auto Low Latency Mode are perfect for fast-paced action. Multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure easy connectivity.

Sansui 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW50ASUHD

Price: ₹27,990

Designed to enhance your sports viewing, this TV features a 4K Ultra HD resolution and wide viewing angle. The Dolby Audio and DTS sound system provide rich audio. Android 10.0 and built-in Chromecast offer access to various streaming apps.

