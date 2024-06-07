Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch 2024: Eco-Friendly and Affordable

Redmi has launched the Smart Fire TV 32-inch 2024 edition, focusing on energy efficiency and a range of features for an enhanced viewing experience.

Key Highlights:

Features a metal bezel-less design

Built-in Fire OS 7 with access to over 12,000 apps

3-star energy rating for eco-conscious performance

Available at a special launch price of Rs. 11,999

Design and Build

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch 2024 edition comes with a metal bezel-less design, offering a sleek and modern appearance that fits well with any living room decor.

Fire OS 7 and Smart Features

The TV operates on Fire OS 7, providing access to over 12,000 apps, including popular streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar. The Live TV feature integrates live TV with streaming services, allowing users to switch between them seamlessly without changing inputs or channels.

Viewing Experience

The Vivid Picture Engine enhances the viewing experience with over 16 million colors, providing depth, saturation, and contrast. This technology ensures HD-Ready pictures are clear and sharp, delivering a high-quality visual experience.

Audio Performance

The TV is equipped with 20W speakers and supports Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and DTS Virtual X, ensuring a captivating audio experience that complements the high-quality visuals.

Eco-Friendly Aspects

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch 2024 edition has a 3-star energy rating, balancing performance with eco-consciousness. The packaging is also eco-friendly and designed for creative reuse, promoting environmental sustainability by reducing waste.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-Inch 2024 edition is available on Mi.com, Amazon, and Flipkart at a launch price of Rs. 11,999. With bank offers, the effective price can be as low as Rs. 10,999.

Conclusion

Redmi’s latest Smart Fire TV 32-inch 2024 edition offers a blend of energy efficiency, smart features, and affordability, making it a strong contender in the smart TV market.