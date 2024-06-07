Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 Offers Huge Discounts on Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs, and More: Details Here

Catch the best deals on Xiaomi and Redmi products during the Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024. Enjoy discounts on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and more from June 9-14. Shop now and save big!

Xiaomi has launched its Super Saver Sale 2024, providing a broad spectrum of discounts across its extensive range of products, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and AIoT devices. This sale is not only a chance for Xiaomi to showcase its latest technological offerings but also an opportunity for consumers to make significant savings on cutting-edge gadgets.

Highlights of the Sale

The Xiaomi Super Saver Sale 2024 promises substantial discounts up to 75% on various devices. Featured deals include the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Redmi K50i smartphones, alongside discounts on the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Redmi Pad. The sale also extends to Xiaomi and Redmi smart televisions, offering price cuts of up to Rs. 27,000.

Additional Benefits and Offers

Hourly Deals : Shoppers can look forward to hourly deals at 5 p.m. daily, with discounts peaking at 80%. Additionally, the ‘Monsoon Madness’ deals at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day offer discounts up to 75%.

: Shoppers can look forward to hourly deals at 5 p.m. daily, with discounts peaking at 80%. Additionally, the ‘Monsoon Madness’ deals at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day offer discounts up to 75%. Device Care Plans : Xiaomi offers a 25% discount on various device care plans, including Mi Extended Warranty, Mi Screen Protect, and Mi Complete Protect.

: Xiaomi offers a 25% discount on various device care plans, including Mi Extended Warranty, Mi Screen Protect, and Mi Complete Protect. Student Plus Offers : Students registered with UNiDAYS can receive an extra Rs. 2,000 off on Xiaomi and Redmi devices.

: Students registered with UNiDAYS can receive an extra Rs. 2,000 off on Xiaomi and Redmi devices. Bank Offers: ICICI and HDFC cardholders can enjoy additional discounts up to Rs. 8,000.

Extensive Range of Products on Offer

The sale showcases significant markdowns on popular smartphones such as the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Redmi Note 13 series. For instance, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 42,999, offering substantial savings. Additionally, the Redmi K50i and various models of Xiaomi and Redmi tablets are also part of the sale, with prices slashed considerably.

Smart TVs haven’t been left out either. Consumers can choose from an array of Xiaomi and Redmi smart TVs, such as the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K, which promises an enhanced viewing experience at a more accessible price point during the sale.

Availability

The Super Saver Sale is accessible across multiple platforms, including Xiaomi’s official website (Mi.com), Mi Home, Flipkart, and Amazon, ensuring that everyone can take advantage of these offers from June 9th to June 14th.