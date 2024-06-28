Reliance Jio announces mobile tariff hike: Full list of new plans and prices

Reliance Jio, a major telecom operator in India, has declared an increase in prices for its mobile services. Starting July 3, customers will see new rates for various prepaid and postpaid plans. This adjustment affects a wide range of offerings, from the most basic subscriptions to comprehensive yearly packages.

Overview of New Pricing Structure

The revised tariffs see an increase across fourteen prepaid unlimited plans, three data add-on options, and two postpaid plans. Notably, the starting plan now costs Rs 189, up from Rs 155, marking a 22% increase. Despite the hike, the benefits packaged with these plans, such as call minutes and data allotments, will not undergo any changes.

Key Details of the Updated Plans:

Monthly Plans: Prices now start at Rs 189 and go up to Rs 449. These adjustments reflect a shift from the previous range of Rs 155 to Rs 399.

Bi-Monthly Plans: Two-month plans are now priced between Rs 579 and Rs 629, offering 1.5GB to 2GB of data per day over 56 days.

Two-month plans are now priced between Rs 579 and Rs 629, offering 1.5GB to 2GB of data per day over 56 days. Quarterly Plans: Available from Rs 479 to Rs 1199, these plans provide between 6GB total to 3GB per day over a period of 84 days.

Annual Plans: Yearly subscriptions range from Rs 1899 to Rs 3599, adjusted from earlier prices.

Yearly subscriptions range from Rs 1899 to Rs 3599, adjusted from earlier prices. Data Add-Ons: Minor changes in this category include new prices such as Rs 19 for 1GB and Rs 69 for 6GB.

Postpaid Revisions:

The basic postpaid plan now starts at Rs 349 per billing cycle for 30GB of data, previously priced at Rs 299.

A higher tier postpaid plan offering 75GB of data is now set at Rs 449 per cycle, up from Rs 399.

It’s important for current subscribers and potential new customers to note that the unlimited 5G data benefit will now only be available with plans offering at least 2GB of data per day.

Implications for Consumers

With this price revision, Reliance Jio aims to adjust its business strategy amidst the evolving market dynamics. Consumers are advised to review their current plans and consider their data needs to choose the most appropriate plan available under the new pricing regime.