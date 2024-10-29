Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650: Specs, Features & India Launch Date

Royal Enfield introduces the Interceptor Bear 650, a scrambler-style motorcycle with a 648cc engine, off-road ready suspension, and a starting price of ₹ 3.5 lakh. Launch date and specifications revealed.

Royal Enfield has unveiled the Interceptor Bear 650, a scrambler-style motorcycle built on the existing 650cc platform. This new model draws inspiration from the classic scramblers of the 1960s, featuring rugged styling and off-road capable components.

Engine and Performance

The Interceptor Bear 650 shares the same 648cc, air-and-oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine as the Interceptor 650. This powerplant delivers 47 hp at 7,150 rpm and 56.5 Nm of torque at 5,150 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Chassis and Suspension

While the engine and frame are carried over from the Interceptor 650, the Bear 650 boasts a unique suspension setup and wheel combination. A 43mm Showa USD fork with 130mm of travel graces the front, while the rear features new shock absorbers with 115mm of travel. The bike rolls on a 19-inch spoked front wheel and a 17-inch spoked rear wheel, both shod with MRF Nylorex block pattern tires. Notably, the Bear 650 does not come equipped with tubeless tires.

Design and Features

The Interceptor Bear 650 embraces its scrambler heritage with a wide handlebar and repositioned footpegs for a more upright and commanding riding position. It also features full LED lighting, a circular TFT display (as seen on the Himalayan and Scram 450), a USB Type-C charging port, and switchable dual-channel ABS.

Pricing and Availability

Prices of the Royal Enfield Bear 650 will be announced on November 5, 2024, with deliveries expected to commence soon after. The Bear 650 is anticipated to be priced starting at ₹ 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in five color options: Wild Honey, Petrol Green, Golden Shadow, Boardwalk White, and Two Four Nine.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 promises a thrilling blend of classic scrambler aesthetics and modern performance. With its competitive pricing and rugged capabilities, it is poised to capture the hearts of riders seeking a unique and capable motorcycle for both on and off-road adventures. Enthusiasts eager to experience this new offering won’t have to wait long, as the Interceptor Bear 650 is set to hit the Indian market soon.