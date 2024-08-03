Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Nears Production: A Closer Look

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 spotted testing in near-production form. Get all the details on its design, engine, features, and expected launch.

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 has been spotted undergoing testing in a near-production form, revealing many of its key details.

Design: Embracing the Scrambler Spirit

The Scrambler 650 lives up to its name with a design characterized by minimal body panels, wire-spoke wheels, and a distinctive stance. A teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a flat side panel with a competition number plate add to the bike’s classic appeal. The tail section, featuring an exposed subframe and a stubby mudguard with a round LED tail light, exudes a rugged charm. Notably, the bike showcases unique turn indicators, setting it apart from other Royal Enfield models.

Distinct Features and Colors

The Scrambler 650 boasts a tuck and roll seat, adding to its vintage aesthetic. The spotted model showcases a striking red on-black paint scheme, offering a glimpse of the bike’s potential color options.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Scrambler 650 is expected to share the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine found in the Interceptor 650, producing 47bhp and 52Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox. A notable change is the new two-into-one exhaust pipe, leading to a shorter exhaust endcan, which is expected to alter the bike’s sound compared to the Interceptor 650.

Hardware and Suspension

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 features a non-adjustable fork and twin shock absorbers. It is likely equipped with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear, wire-spoke wheel setup, fitted with MRF Nylorex tires. Braking will be handled by disc brakes at both ends.

Anticipated Launch and Pricing

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is expected to hit the market in the coming months, with an estimated price range of Rs 3.2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh.