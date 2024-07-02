Sony Launches New BRAVIA 7 Series TVs in India

Sony India has just launched the BRAVIA 7 series, a new line of televisions that combine cutting-edge technology with sleek design and a commitment to sustainability.

Innovative Design for Immersive Viewing

The BRAVIA 7 series features a unique One Slate design, seamlessly integrating the screen and bezel for a distraction-free viewing experience. Available in 55″, 65″, and 75″ screen sizes, these televisions boast a Mini LED (QLED) 4K display with 120Hz refresh rate, Local Dimming, 4K Upscaling, Dolby Vision, and IMAX enhanced certification, promising stunning visuals and vibrant colors.

Next-Gen Processing for Enhanced Picture Quality

Powered by the Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR, the BRAVIA 7 series utilizes advanced algorithms for precise scene recognition and optimized picture quality. XR TRILUMINOS PRO technology expands the color gamut, while XR Backlight Master Drive and XR Contrast Booster 20 enhance contrast for deep blacks and bright whites. XR Clear Image and XR Motion Clarity ensure sharp visuals and smooth motion, even in fast-paced scenes.

Immersive Audio and Smart Features

The BRAVIA 7 series offers a cinematic audio experience with Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS support. XR Sound Positioning and XR Surround technologies create immersive soundscapes, while Voice Zoom 3 ensures clear dialogue. The integrated BRAVIA CAM enables personalized settings and video calls.

Built on the Google TV platform, the BRAVIA 7 series provides access to a wide range of content and apps through voice search. It also supports Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit for seamless integration with Apple devices.

Gaming Features for Responsive Gameplay

Gamers will appreciate the BRAVIA 7 series’ Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Game Mode integration with PlayStation 5, and support for 4K/120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Sustainability at the Core

Sony’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the BRAVIA 7 series, which incorporates recycled materials and energy-efficient technologies as part of the company’s Road to Zero environmental plan.

Pricing and Availability

The BRAVIA 7 series is available now at Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce platforms across India.

K-55XR70 – 55″: Rs. 1,82,990.

Rs. 1,82,990. K-65XR70 – 65″: Rs. 2,29,990.

Rs. 2,29,990. K-75XR70 – 75″: Price to be announced.

With its impressive features, cutting-edge technology, and focus on sustainability, the Sony BRAVIA 7 series aims to redefine the home entertainment experience.