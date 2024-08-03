Toyota’s Innova Hycross Makes a Triumphant Return with Reopened Bookings for Top Variants

The Toyota Innova, a name that resonates with families and adventurers alike in India, has once again proven its enduring popularity with the Innova Hycross. This versatile seven-seater, sharing the spotlight with the equally beloved Fortuner, has seen a recent surge in demand, particularly for its top-tier ZX and ZX(O) variants. This overwhelming interest led Toyota to pause bookings multiple times but has now prompted the company to reopen them, much to the delight of eager customers.

The Hycross ZX and ZX(O) variants stand out due to their exclusive features, elevating the Innova experience to new heights. Notably, the Ottoman Seats, a luxurious addition to the second row, have become a defining feature of the Hycross, contributing significantly to its appeal.

Beyond the Ottoman Seats, the ZX variant offers a comprehensive suite of amenities. A 10.1-inch touchscreen system takes center stage, complemented by a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light. Safety is paramount, with six airbags providing peace of mind for occupants. Stylish 18-inch alloy wheels enhance the exterior aesthetics, while dual-zone climate control ensures personalized comfort for both driver and passengers. The powered tailgate adds convenience to cargo loading, and the nine-speaker JBL sound system transforms every journey into a concert on wheels.

The ZX(O) variant builds upon this impressive foundation by incorporating advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These cutting-edge technologies include rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beam, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist, all working together to enhance safety and driver confidence.

Despite the high demand and premium features, Toyota has thoughtfully maintained the pricing for both variants. The ZX variant is available at Rs 34.25 lakh (on-road, Mumbai), while the ZX(O) is priced at Rs 35.02 lakh (on-road, Mumbai), making them attractive options for discerning buyers.

Powering both the ZX and ZX(O) is an efficient 2.0-liter petrol hybrid engine that delivers a combined output of 184bhp and 188Nm of torque. The electric motor contributes an additional 206Nm of torque, resulting in smooth and responsive performance. This powertrain is paired with an e-CVT transmission, further enhancing fuel efficiency and driving dynamics.

The reopening of bookings for the Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) variants marks a significant moment for Toyota and car enthusiasts in India. It not only reflects the enduring appeal of the Innova nameplate but also showcases Toyota’s commitment to providing customers with vehicles that combine comfort, technology, safety, and performance. With its enticing features, competitive pricing, and powerful hybrid powertrain, the Innova Hycross is poised to continue its reign as a popular choice for families and individuals seeking a versatile and enjoyable driving experience.