From Polo GT to MG Windsor EV: 14 Key Takeaways

A recent Polo GT TSI owner shares their comprehensive experience after transitioning to the electric MG Windsor EV. Their detailed account offers valuable insights into the nuances of this increasingly popular electric vehicle.

Delivery Day and Showroom Impressions

The delivery process was marked by a minor surprise: the inclusion of unexpected add-ons in the insurance policy, slightly increasing the overall cost. This was quickly overshadowed by the excitement of seeing multiple Windsors prepped for delivery, showcasing the car’s appeal in various colors, with black seemingly dominating the preference in that particular region. A glimpse of the base Excite variant served as a stark reminder of the significant value proposition offered by the higher trim levels.

Behind the Wheel: Driving Dynamics and Handling

Having accrued considerable mileage in a diverse range of vehicles, including the Getz, Cruze AT, Polo GT TSI, and Kwid AMT, the owner was well-equipped to assess the Windsor EV’s driving characteristics. They noted that the car felt larger than the Nexon EV, which aligns with its actual dimensions, yet remained surprisingly manageable in traffic. The steering provided good feedback and responsiveness. While the handling may not reach the sporty levels of the Polo or Kushaq, it delivered a comfortable and composed ride. The suspension is most similar to Seltos among the cars I have driven, may be slightly softer. This balanced approach seems well-suited to the car’s intended purpose as a comfortable and practical everyday EV.

A Closer Look: Features, Technology, and Comfort

The MG iSmart App proved to be a seamless and intuitive tool for interacting with the vehicle, offering a comprehensive suite of connected features. The standout feature, however, was the smart flush door handles, which automatically extended as the owner approached and retracted upon departure, adding a touch of luxury and convenience. The car’s safety features were also put to the test, with the alarm system promptly alerting the owner when a passenger remained inside the locked car. While the absence of ambient lighting in the Exclusive variant was noted, the owner expressed a minor concern regarding the AC’s auto fan speed calibration, which seemed to necessitate manual adjustments for optimal cooling, especially in sunny conditions.

Range Anxiety? Real-World Driving and Efficiency

Addressing the ever-present concern of range anxiety among EV adopters, the owner conducted real-world driving tests in typical city traffic conditions. Their initial findings yielded a promising estimated range of 240km. Exploring the different driving modes, they found the Eco mode to be noticeably underpowered, opting instead for the normal regeneration setting for a more balanced driving experience.

Infotainment and Audio Quality

The Windsor EV’s infotainment system delivered a satisfying user experience, with seamless Bluetooth connectivity and decent audio quality. The owner, however, expressed a desire for more pronounced bass, particularly considering the absence of a subwoofer in the Exclusive variant. Further exploration of the audio settings may unlock the desired sound profile.

This detailed account provides a valuable perspective on the MG Windsor EV, highlighting its strengths and minor shortcomings. It underscores the car’s potential as a compelling option for those seeking a comfortable, feature-rich, and practical electric vehicle.