Best Discover Samsung Deals: Shop Galaxy S24 Phones, TVs, and More Ahead of Memorial Day

Discover Samsung's best deals on Galaxy S24 phones, TVs, and appliances ahead of Memorial Day. Save big with these top offers and upgrade your tech collection.

With Memorial Day just around the corner, Samsung has kicked off its Discover Samsung sale, offering substantial discounts across a wide range of products. This sale presents an excellent opportunity to upgrade your tech collection with significant savings on Samsung’s latest smartphones, TVs, appliances, and more. Here’s a detailed look at some of the best deals available.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series, known for its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, is available at remarkable prices during this sale. Key deals include:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB) : Originally priced at $1,419.99, the S24 Ultra is now available for $1,299.99. Buyers can also get up to $750 off with a trade-in and receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, valued at $229​​.

: Originally priced at $1,419.99, the S24 Ultra is now available for $1,299.99. Buyers can also get up to $750 off with a trade-in and receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, valued at $229​​. Samsung Galaxy S24: Amazon is offering the Galaxy S24 (128GB) for $724.99, down from its regular price of $799.99​.

TV Deals

Samsung’s TV offerings are also seeing substantial price cuts. Highlights include:

Samsung S90C OLED 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV : This 65-inch model is discounted to $1,599.99 from $2,599.99, offering $1,000 in savings. The S90C series is renowned for its 4K upscaling and ultra-slim design, making it a top choice for home entertainment​​.

: This 65-inch model is discounted to $1,599.99 from $2,599.99, offering $1,000 in savings. The S90C series is renowned for its 4K upscaling and ultra-slim design, making it a top choice for home entertainment​​. 77″ Samsung Class S95C OLED TV: Originally $4,500, this model is now priced at $3,300, saving you $1,200. It features vibrant colors, boosted brightness, and powerful Dolby Atmos audio​.

Home Appliance Deals

Samsung’s home appliances are also part of the Discover Samsung sale, offering both functionality and style at reduced prices:

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator : This model, featuring a Family Hub panel, is available for $2,799, down from $4,214. It offers 29 cu. ft. of capacity and comes with free installation​.

: This model, featuring a Family Hub panel, is available for $2,799, down from $4,214. It offers 29 cu. ft. of capacity and comes with free installation​. Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo: This all-in-one washer and dryer is priced at $2,199, a significant drop from $3,339. It uses AI to optimize washing cycles and can complete a full load in just 98 minutes​​.

Wearable Tech Deals

For those looking to upgrade their wearable tech, Samsung has some enticing offers:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) : This smartwatch is available for $269.99, down from $329.99, with up to $200 off with a trade-in​​.

: This smartwatch is available for $269.99, down from $329.99, with up to $200 off with a trade-in​​. Samsng Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition (45mm): Now $399.99, reduced from $499.99, this model includes added features for golfers and offers up to $250 off with a trade-in​​.

Tablet Deals

Samsung tablets are also part of the sale, with significant discounts available:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Priced at $999.99, down from $1,199.99, this powerful tablet comes with up to $800 off with a trade-in​.

The Discover Samsung sale offers some of the best deals of the year, making it an ideal time to invest in new tech or upgrade your existing devices. With discounts across smartphones, TVs, appliances, and more, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to act quickly, as these deals are available for a limited time, leading up to Memorial Day.