Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy F16 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at an Imminent India Launch

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G spotted on BIS, hinting at an imminent India launch. The budget smartphones are expected to pack MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and Android 14.

Samsung appears to be gearing up for the launch of two new budget 5G smartphones in India, the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G. These devices were recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting an impending release in the Indian market. This news follows earlier appearances of both phones on the Wi-Fi Alliance database and a Geekbench listing for the Galaxy M16 5G.

BIS Listing Confirms India Launch

The BIS listing, which included model numbers SM-M166P/DS for the Galaxy M16 5G and SM-E166P/DS for the Galaxy F16 5G, solidifies the expectation of an India launch for these devices. While the listing itself doesn’t divulge any specifications, it serves as a strong indicator of their imminent arrival. Samsung, however, has yet to officially acknowledge or tease the launch of these smartphones.

Expected Specifications and Features

Based on previous leaks and certifications, the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G are anticipated to share similar specifications, catering to the budget segment. The Wi-Fi Alliance database revealed that both devices will support Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual-band, dual SIM functionality, and will likely run on Android 14.

The Geekbench listing for the Galaxy M16 5G indicated the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB RAM, and Android 15. It’s important to remember that these specifications are based on unofficial listings and may not be entirely accurate.

Successors to Galaxy M15 5G and Galaxy F15 5G

The Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G are expected to succeed the Galaxy M15 5G and Galaxy F15 5G, respectively. These predecessors are budget-friendly phones priced under Rs 15,000 in India. The Galaxy F15 launched earlier this year in March, while the Galaxy M15 arrived later in September.

With the BIS certification confirmed, it seems likely that Samsung will officially introduce the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G to the Indian market soon.