Lava O3 Pro Price in India and Specifications Revealed via Amazon Listing

Lava O3 Pro launched in India with Unisoc T606, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, and Android 14. Priced at Rs 6,999. Know more. (158 characters)

The Lava O3 Pro has made a discreet appearance on Amazon India, revealing its price and specifications ahead of any official announcement from Lava. This surprise listing follows closely on the heels of the company’s announcement of the Lava Blaze Duo launch date, set for December 16th. As the successor to the Lava O2, which was released earlier this year, the Lava O3 Pro boasts a 6.58-inch HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, and the latest Android 14 OS. Let’s delve into the details.

Lava O3 Pro Price in India

According to the Amazon listing, the Lava O3 Pro price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. Furthermore, buyers can avail of an instant discount offer with select bank credit cards. The Lava O3 Pro is available in three color options: Glossy Black, Glossy White, and Glossy Purple. Interested customers can purchase the handset on Amazon, with delivery times varying depending on the location.

Lava O3 Pro Specifications

Design

The Lava O3 Pro features a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and noticeable bezels, particularly around the chin. The right edge of the device houses the volume rocker and power button, while the left side accommodates the SIM tray. The bottom edge is equipped with a USB Type-C port, speaker grilles, and a microphone. On the rear, the Lava O3 Pro sports a square module containing a triple camera setup and an LED flash. The phone appears to have a boxy design with rounded edges for a comfortable grip.

Specifications

Display: The Amazon listing reveals a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

Processor: The Lava O3 Pro is powered by the Unisoc T606 octa-core processor, which, according to the listing, achieved over 2.3 lakh points in the AnTuTu benchmark.

Memory: The device comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with support for 4GB of virtual RAM to enhance multitasking capabilities.

OS: The Lava O3 Pro will run on Android 14 OS out of the box.

Camera: The primary camera is a 50MP sensor, although details about the other sensors remain undisclosed. An 8MP front camera is available for selfies and video calls.

Battery: A 5000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support will keep the device powered.

For security, the Lava O3 Pro incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock.