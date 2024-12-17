How to Install Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta on Phone (1) and Phone (2a) Plus

Explore the new features of Nothing OS 3.0 open beta for Phone (1) & Phone (2a) Plus, including Android 15 & improved usability. Learn how to install it now.

Nothing has commenced the deployment of the Nothing OS 3.0 open beta update for the Phone (1) and Phone (2a) Plus. This software update introduces Android 15 along with a suite of new features and enhancements, available for immediate download by all users of these models.

Installation Instructions for Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta

Ensure your device is currently running NOS version 2.6. The relevant build numbers are as follows:

Phone (1): Spacewar-U2.6-241031-1818

Phone (2a) Plus: PacmanPro-U2.6-240924-2223 or PacmanPro-U2.6-241125-2243

Steps to Update:

Download and install the APK file for the beta version. Navigate to Settings > System > Update to Beta version. Tap “Check for new version” and follow the prompts to initiate the update.

New Features in Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta

Enhanced User Interface

Shared widgets allow you to view and interact with widgets from other users right on your home screen.

A newly designed lock screen features enhanced customisation options, including new clock faces and additional widget space.

Improved Functionality

The introduction of an AI-powered Smart Drawer intelligently organizes your apps into folders and allows pinning of frequently used apps at the top of the drawer.

Quick Settings have been redesigned for a more streamlined editing experience and include refreshed visuals for Network & Internet and Bluetooth settings.

Camera and Multitasking Enhancements

Camera performance has improved, with faster launch times and quicker HDR scene processing. The user interface has been smoothed out for countdown photos, and the zoom slider has been refined.

An enhanced pop-up view offers movable and resizable windows for more efficient multitasking, enabling you to view information without exiting your current application.

Rolling Back to a Stable Version

Rolling back to the stable version is not recommended by Nothing, but if necessary, here’s how:

Download the rollback package. Go to Settings > System > Update to Beta version, select “Import file”, and choose the downloaded package. Follow the on-screen instructions to revert to the stable version.

The Nothing OS 3.0 open beta update equips the Phone (1) and Phone (2a) Plus with Android 15 and a host of new features aimed at enhancing user experience and functionality.