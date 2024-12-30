Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB Gets Huge Discount on Flipkart This New Year

Unveil major savings on the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB this New Year with a striking discount on Flipkart. Grab it now before it’s gone!

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB is currently available at an all-time low price, thanks to year-end promotions by major e-commerce platforms. As 2024 draws to a close, the opportunity to own this high-performance smartphone at a reduced rate is a deal not to be missed. Initially launched by the tech leader Samsung as part of its advanced smartphone series, the device now sees its biggest price drop as part of Samsung’s Year Ender sale.

Stellar Deals on Flipkart and Amazon

Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB for Rs 79,900, but with the year-end sale, you can secure this smartphone for just Rs 58,448, a saving of 26%, amounting to Rs 20,000. Similarly, Amazon is not far behind, matching the 26% discount, pricing the device at Rs 58,980 down from Rs 79,999. Amazon steps up the savings game with an additional Rs 2,000 off for select bank card holders and allows a trade-in of your old smartphone potentially worth Rs 27,000.

Premium Features at a Glance

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G excels in both design and functionality. It features a robust aluminum frame and a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display, safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring durability and clarity. Operating on Android 14 with prospects for subsequent updates, this device promises longevity and cutting-edge technology.

Equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM, it offers substantial storage of up to 512GB. Photographers will find the triple camera setup—comprising 50MP, 10MP, and 12MP lenses—exceptional for all photography needs, alongside a 12MP front camera perfect for selfies and video calls.

For enduring performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G includes a 4000 mAh Li-Ion battery with 25W fast charging capability, keeping you powered up throughout the day.