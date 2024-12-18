Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Date Revealed in Leaked Teaser

Samsung Galaxy S25 series set to launch on January 22nd, 2025, as revealed by a leaked Galaxy Unpacked teaser. Flat design and XR headset expected at the event.

A leaked teaser has revealed the Galaxy S25 series launch date, sparking excitement among Samsung fans. The highly anticipated flagship lineup is set to debut next month. Alongside the phones, Samsung could unveil its XR headset to compete with the Apple Vision Pro.

Galaxy S25 Series: Launch Date Confirmed

Prominent leaker Evan Blass has shared an official Galaxy Unpacked teaser, confirming that the Galaxy S25 series launch is scheduled for January 22nd. The teaser, written in Italian, highlights the flat-sided design of the upcoming devices. This launch date has been consistent with earlier reports from Korean media and other reliable sources.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is expected to take place in person in San Jose, California, starting at 10 am PT. This makes it one of Samsung’s first major events of the year.

What to Expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung is gearing up to showcase its latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 series, but that’s not all. The company might also provide a detailed look at its XR headset, which was recently announced via a press release. This headset is set to rival Apple’s Vision Pro in the augmented reality space.

Key Features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

While Samsung has yet to release official teasers for the Galaxy S25 series, expectations are high for several upgrades. Reports suggest a strong emphasis on software and camera experience, setting these devices apart from their predecessors. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, in particular, could feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising exceptional performance.

Though official details remain scarce, the teaser images confirm that the Galaxy S25 series will feature a sleek design with flat sides, continuing Samsung’s recent design trend.

Final Thoughts

With just over a month to go until the event, anticipation for the Galaxy S25 series is building. Fans can look forward to cutting-edge innovations and perhaps even a major unveiling of Samsung’s XR headset during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event.