Samsung One UI 7 Beta Update for Galaxy S24 Series Now Available in India

Samsung One UI 7 beta update for Galaxy S24 series is now available in India. Explore features like Now Bar, AI tools, and revamped Camera app.

Samsung has expanded the One UI 7 beta update to India for the Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Initially, the beta program was available only in select regions such as South Korea, the US, the UK, and Germany. Indian users can now experience the One UI 7 beta program by signing up through the Samsung Members app.

How to Access the One UI 7 Beta Update

To enroll, Indian users need to register for the beta program via the Samsung Members app. Once registered, the update can be downloaded from the Settings > Software update menu. If the update doesn’t appear immediately, users can manually check for availability.

The One UI 7 beta update is approximately 4.7GB in size, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra as the reference device. Additionally, it includes the latest December security patch. Besides India, this update is currently rolling out in South Korea, the US, the UK, and Germany as the second build of the One UI 7 beta program. Samsung plans to bring the beta program to more devices in the first quarter of 2025, likely following the launch of the Galaxy S25 series.

Key Features of Samsung One UI 7

1. Now Bar

One of the standout features of One UI 7 is the new Now Bar. Positioned at the bottom of the lock screen, this feature showcases ongoing activities from apps like Samsung Health, Maps, Music Player, and Clock, offering quick access to important functions.

2. Revamped Camera App

The Camera app has been redesigned with a fresh layout. It includes simplified manual settings, granular zoom controls, and a rearrangement of camera buttons, controls, and modes.

3. Vertical App Drawer

The Vertical app drawer is another significant addition. Users can enable this by tapping the three-dot menu on the bottom right of the app drawer and selecting Alphabetical Order as the sort mode. This new layout makes navigation smoother.

4. AI-Powered Enhancements

AI features have received notable updates in One UI 7. New advanced tools for content summarization and call transcription in 20 languages have been introduced, along with an automatic transcription feature for calls.

5. Updated App Icons and Widgets

Samsung has refreshed app icons for Gallery, Calculator, Camera, and more. New widgets, including those for Clock and Battery status, have also been added for a cleaner visual experience.

6. Battery Protection Settings

The Battery protection feature now allows users to set a maximum charging limit of 80%, 85%, 90%, or 95%. This ensures better battery health and longevity.

Conclusion

The One UI 7 beta update is a substantial upgrade for Samsung Galaxy users, bringing new features like the Now Bar, AI enhancements, a revamped Camera app, and improved Battery protection settings. Indian users can now enjoy these features, and Samsung’s commitment to refining its interface promises even more improvements in the near future.