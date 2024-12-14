Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Leak Confirms Flat Design, Colors Revealed

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra reveal a taller and narrower design with rounded corners, a titanium frame, and a revised camera setup. Explore the latest design leak and color options.

Samsung is preparing to launch its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series, and rumors about the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra are already generating significant buzz. Leaked dummy images have surfaced online, providing an early look at the design of the upcoming flagship device.

Design and Dimensions

Shared by tipster Roland Quandt, the images suggest that Samsung will retain its signature design language for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with some notable tweaks. The device appears to have slightly rounded corners, a departure from the sharper edges of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra seems taller and narrower than its predecessor.

Frame and Buttons

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to sport a titanium frame, which will house the volume controls and a multifunctional key on the right side. These buttons will reportedly be color-matched to the device’s silver or black finish.

Camera Setup

The leaked images also reveal a vertically aligned camera setup in the top-left corner of the rear panel. This setup comprises three large rings and two smaller ones, accommodating four sensors and an LED flash. The polished rings have a texture reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Interestingly, it appears that the periscope camera might be absent from this iteration.

While these leaked images offer a tantalizing glimpse into the potential design of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, it’s important to remember that they are still just leaks. The final product may differ in some respects. Nonetheless, if these images are accurate, the Galaxy S25 Ultra promises to be another impressive flagship smartphone from Samsung, with a refined design and potentially powerful camera capabilities. Fans will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting its official unveiling to see what Samsung has in store for its next-generation flagship.