iPhone 17 Series Is Rumored to Get Major Design Overhaul

14/12/2024
Sovan Mandal
Leaked information suggests the iPhone 17 series will feature a major design change, including a horizontal camera strip and a potential new model called the iPhone 17 Air or Slim.

Whispers of a significant design overhaul for the upcoming iPhone 17 series have begun to surface, even though the official launch is not expected until late 2025. Leaked information suggests that Apple may be moving away from the iconic square camera module that has been a staple of iPhone design for years. In its place, a horizontal camera strip spanning the upper back panel is anticipated, reminiscent of the design aesthetic seen in Google’s Pixel phones.

Camera Design Overhaul

A prominent tipster, Digital Chat Station (DCS), has shared on Weibo that the iPhone 17 series, particularly the Slim or Air variant, may feature this new camera arrangement. This horizontal strip would house the camera sensors in a more streamlined layout, although the exact placement of the lenses within the strip remains uncertain.

Adding fuel to the fire, another Weibo user has posted what appears to be a frame from the iPhone 17 Slim model, further supporting the horizontal camera island theory. This leak suggests that the ultra-wide-angle lens could be centrally positioned within the strip, potentially allowing for improved Face ID technology integration.

Other Design Changes and Lineup Speculation

Beyond the camera module, other design changes are also rumored. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may sport a smaller dynamic island, hinting at advancements in Face ID sensor technology. There’s also speculation about a potential shift from the current titanium frame in the Pro models to an aluminum body for the iPhone 17 Pro. However, these reports remain unconfirmed, with conflicting information circulating about the materials Apple intends to use.

The iPhone 17 lineup itself is also subject to speculation. Rumors suggest that Apple may discontinue the Plus model, replacing it with a new variant, possibly named the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim. While Apple has not officially confirmed these rumors, the potential for a new model has sparked excitement about the possibility of significant design changes.

Sovan Mandal

Sovan, with a Journalism degree from the University of Calcutta and 10 years of experience, ensures high-quality tech content. His editorial precision has contributed to the publication's acclaimed standards and consistent media mentions for quality reporting. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

