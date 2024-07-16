Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Leaked Launch Timeline, Specs, and More

Whispers in the tech world suggest that Samsung is gearing up to unveil its latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, as early as October. A recent leak by tipster Max Jambor has sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts, hinting at a potential launch alongside the rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Launch Timeline and Model Speculations

While Samsung remains tight-lipped about official details, Jambor’s leak indicates that the company might strategically time the release of both devices in October. However, the exact date and specific launch events are yet to be confirmed.

Interestingly, previous leaks suggest a potential shift in Samsung’s tablet strategy. The company may choose to streamline its offerings by discontinuing the base model and focusing on the higher-end Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra models. This move could be a calculated response to Apple’s recent iPad releases, further intensifying the competition in the tablet market.

Galaxy Tab S10+ Benchmarks and Leaked Renders

A recent Geekbench listing has provided a glimpse into the potential power of the Galaxy Tab S10+. The benchmark reveals the inclusion of a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, a significant upgrade that promises enhanced performance and efficiency. Additionally, the listing indicates 12GB of RAM and the latest Android 14 operating system, further solidifying the device’s premium specifications.

Meanwhile, leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra showcase a design that seems to echo its predecessor. The renders depict a familiar dual-camera setup within a notch and conveniently placed power and volume buttons on the right side. The display is rumored to maintain the impressive 14.6-inch AMOLED screen found in the current model, ensuring a visually stunning experience for users.

Anticipation Builds for Samsung’s Next Tablet Launch

As we eagerly await official confirmation from Samsung, it’s important to remember that these leaks and rumors are still speculative. However, the mounting evidence suggests that the Galaxy Tab S10 series launch is imminent, with October shaping up to be a potentially significant month for Samsung’s tablet ambitions. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements as we draw closer to the rumored launch date.