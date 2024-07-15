Zen Technologies Introduces Four New AI-Powered Anti-Drone Products

Zen Technologies, an established leader in anti-drone solutions, recently unveiled four innovative products in collaboration with its subsidiary, AI Turing Technologies. These new offerings are strategically targeted at the international defense market, enhancing Zen Technologies’ presence and capability in this critical sector. A recent announcement on July 15 highlighted that these products are designed to meet diverse defense needs, suggesting a significant expansion of Zen’s portfolio.

Advanced Anti-Drone and Defense Solutions

The newly launched products include a range of technologically advanced systems aimed at improving defense mechanisms against drone threats and enhancing operational efficiencies in military environments.

Hawkeye: This anti-drone system is equipped with a camera and multiple sensor detection modules, capable of tracking drones in all weather conditions over distances up to 15 km.

Barbarik – URCWS: Zen introduces what it claims to be the world’s lightest remote-controlled weapon station. Barbarik – URCWS is specifically designed for precise targeting on ground vehicles and naval vessels, bolstering defense capabilities significantly.

Prahasta: An automated quadruped that utilizes LIDAR and reinforcement learning for intricate tasks such as real-time 3D terrain mapping, mission planning, and navigation. Prahasta is versatile, capable of being armed with various calibres of weapons and plays a vital role in frontline defense, potentially saving lives during critical missions.

Sthir Stab 640: This product is a stabilized sighting system intended for armored vehicles, infantry combat vehicles (ICVs), and boats. It features a gyro-stabilized system that enhances situational awareness through automatic search and tracking functions.

Technological Impact and Corporate Growth

Zen Technologies’ Chairman and Managing Director, Ashok Atluri, emphasized the significance of these innovations, stating they represent a substantial advancement in autonomous defense operations. He noted that these self-funded products would allow Zen to offer an extensive array of cutting-edge technologies to both existing and potential customers, underscoring the importance of integrating advanced robotics into combat and reconnaissance missions.

Furthermore, Zen Tech boasts a dedicated Research and Development (R&D) facility located in Hyderabad. This facility is not only recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology but has also contributed to Zen Tech’s intellectual property portfolio with over 150 patent filings. Financially, Zen Tech’s shares have shown remarkable growth, having more than doubled over the past year and risen by 64 percent in the current year alone.