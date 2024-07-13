Samsung Gears Up to Launch XR Headset, Setting Sights on Apple Vision Pro

At the recent Galaxy Unpacked Event in Paris, Samsung confirmed its entry into the mixed-reality arena with the upcoming XR Headset. This move positions the tech giant in direct competition with Apple’s Vision Pro.

Samsung’s XR Headset: A Glimpse into the Future

TM Roh, President of Samsung’s Mobile Division, announced the “new XR platform” coming later this year. While details remain scarce, industry insiders predict a collaboration with Google on the operating system front, utilizing a tailored version of Android for the headset. The device is also expected to leverage Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2+ chip for processing power.

Google and Qualcomm Join Forces with Samsung

Rick Osterloh, Google’s Senior Vice President of Platforms and Devices, emphasized the collaborative effort to “bring next-gen experiences across Galaxy products,” including the upcoming XR platform. This partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm underscores the significance of the XR Headset in the evolving tech landscape.

A High-End Device with Cutting-Edge Features

While Samsung hasn’t specified a launch date, the XR Headset is anticipated to be a high-end offering, compatible with Galaxy smartphones. It may boast two 3,500ppi Micro OLED or OLEDoS screens from Samsung Display’s subsidiary, eMagin. The company initially teased the headset at its Unpacked event in February, further fueling anticipation.

Samsung’s Response to Apple Vision Pro

The timing of Samsung’s announcement, shortly after the unveiling of Apple’s Vision Pro, suggests a strategic move. Reports indicate that Samsung has adjusted its development plans to rival the Vision Pro’s impressive features, including a higher resolution display.

Unpacked Event Showcases More Than Just XR

While the XR Headset stole the spotlight, Samsung’s Unpacked Event also saw the unveiling of other innovative products. These included the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and ZFlip 6 smartphones, Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro.