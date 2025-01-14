Samsung India Announces Exclusive Deals on Galaxy Tabs

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has unveiled exclusive offers on its premium Galaxy Tabs, aiming to provide unmatched value and a superior tablet experience. These limited-period deals are designed to make Galaxy Tab upgrades more accessible, featuring bank cashbacks, upgrade bonuses, and other special benefits across both online and offline stores in the country.

Under the new offer, the Galaxy Tab S10+ Wi-Fi is now available at a discounted price of INR 71,999, down from its original launch price of INR 90,999. Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Wi-Fi (256GB) can be purchased at a reduced price of INR 88,999, compared to its original launch price of INR 1,08,999. These prices include a bank cashback of up to INR 19,000 or an upgrade bonus of INR 12,000.

Premium Features of Galaxy Tab S10 Series

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ are Samsung’s first AI-powered tablets, offering exceptional performance and cutting-edge features. Equipped with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays measuring 14.6 inches and 12.4 inches respectively, these devices are paired with the intuitive S Pen for an enhanced tablet experience.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra stands out with its performance upgrades, boasting an 18% increase in CPU, 28% improvement in GPU, and 14% boost in NPU compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Both models also feature Note Assist and Drawing Assist, tools optimized for seamless usage in a tablet form factor.

These tablets further enhance user convenience by doubling as home AI devices with features like 3D map view for monitoring connected devices via the SmartThings ecosystem.

Affordable Options for First-Time Galaxy Tablet Users

Samsung is also making its entry-level tablets more attractive. The Galaxy Tab A9+ now starts at just INR 12,999, delivering a solid tablet experience at a budget-friendly price. For those seeking creative and productive solutions, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now priced at INR 22,999, and it includes a complimentary S Pen in the box. This makes it an ideal choice for users exploring Galaxy Tabs for the first time.

For enhanced features, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is now available at an offer price of INR 30,999, catering to users who demand high-end performance. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi (256GB) is offered at a net effective price of INR 59,999, with a bank cashback of INR 9,000 and an exchange bonus of INR 3,000.

Exclusive Pricing on Other Galaxy Tab Models

Samsung’s latest offer also extends to various premium Galaxy Tab models, ensuring there is something for every user. The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus LTE is now available at a reduced price of INR 85,999, providing excellent value for those seeking a powerful and versatile tablet. Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Wi-Fi, initially launched at INR 90,999, can now be purchased for INR 71,999, making it an irresistible deal for tech enthusiasts.

For users interested in high-performance tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra LTE (256GB) is offered at a discounted price of INR 1,02,999, while the 512GB variant is available at INR 1,13,999. These models cater to professionals and content creators who require top-tier performance.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Wi-Fi variants also see significant price reductions. The 256GB model is now priced at INR 88,999, and the 512GB model can be purchased for INR 99,999. These offers make Samsung’s flagship tablets more accessible to users who prioritize a premium tablet experience.

With these exclusive prices, Samsung provides consumers with an excellent opportunity to own Galaxy Tabs equipped with cutting-edge features at highly competitive prices.