Samsung Unveils Exciting Republic Day Offers in India

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has introduced an array of special offers on its Galaxy wearables line-up in celebration of Republic Day. Starting January 13, 2024, buyers can enjoy discounts, cashback, and no-cost EMI options on popular Galaxy devices, including Galaxy Watch6 Classic, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds3 Pro, and the all-new Galaxy Ring.

Key Offers on Galaxy Wearables

Galaxy Watch6 Classic

The Galaxy Watch6 Classic, featuring a rotating bezel and holistic health tracking tools such as Blood Pressure (BP), Electrocardiogram (ECG), and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN), is available starting at INR 20,999. This refined and sleek design boasts a larger display, more interactive interface, and versatile watch faces to complement its powerful performance.

Galaxy Watch Ultra

For fitness enthusiasts, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, crafted with Titanium Grade 4 and sapphire glass, offers rugged durability with features like 10ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification, and a runtime of up to 100 hours in Power Saving Mode. With advanced cardiovascular monitoring powered by Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, this watch now comes with a flat INR 10,000 discount, including cashback or upgrade bonuses.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds3 Pro redefines audio quality with its Hi-Fi sound and innovative Blade design. Powered by Galaxy AI, it enables real-time translation and delivers superior sound through its 2-way speakers, planar tweeters, and Adaptive ANC technology. For a limited time, these earbuds are available for just INR 14,999, including a cashback or upgrade bonus of INR 5,000.

Galaxy Ring

The lightweight Galaxy Ring offers 24/7 health monitoring with Health AI-powered insights. Its timeless style, 7-day battery life, and detailed sleep analysis metrics, including movement during sleep, heart rate, and snoring analysis, make it a standout choice for wellness enthusiasts. Starting at INR 1,625/month with no-cost EMI, it is an ideal companion for comprehensive health tracking.

Additional Discounts and Benefits

Customers purchasing Galaxy S and Z Series smartphones can avail multi-buy offers worth up to INR 18,000 on Samsung wearables. Moreover, Samsung is offering discounts on other devices, including the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Buds3, and Galaxy Buds FE, as part of the Republic Day Sales.

Offer Summary

Samsung’s Republic Day offers bring significant discounts and benefits across its Galaxy wearables lineup. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available with a flat INR 10,000 cashback or upgrade bonus, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months. Similarly, the Galaxy Watch7 offers an INR 8,000 cashback or upgrade bonus with the same EMI flexibility. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic starts at just INR 20,999, making it a great deal for fitness enthusiasts.

Audio lovers can grab the Galaxy Buds3 Pro with an INR 5,000 cashback or upgrade bonus or the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds FE, each offering an INR 4,000 cashback or upgrade bonus. Lastly, the innovative Galaxy Ring is available starting at INR 1,625 per month under a 24-month no-cost EMI plan. These offers cater to a wide range of consumers, ensuring affordability without compromising on Samsung’s premium features and performance.

Why Samsung Galaxy Wearables Stand Out

Samsung’s wearables line-up combines cutting-edge technology with unmatched design, offering users advanced features like AI-powered insights, personalized health tracking, and durability certifications. With these Republic Day offers, buyers can experience the best of Galaxy innovation at unbeatable prices.