Sennheiser Introduces Profile Wireless: The Ultimate Audio Solution for Content Creators

Sennheiser launches Profile Wireless, a versatile 2.4 GHz microphone system for content creators, featuring 245m range, 15+ hours runtime, and INR 29,900 pricing.

Sennheiser has launched the Profile Wireless, a versatile all-in-one microphone system tailored to meet the diverse needs of content creators and videographers. This compact, 2.4 GHz wireless system is designed to effortlessly capture high-quality audio across various devices, including mobile phones, cameras, and computers. With its multifunctional capabilities, the Profile Wireless can adapt as a clip-on mic, handheld mic, or table-top microphone, making it a reliable companion for creators in any scenario.

Seamless Functionality and Compact Design

The Profile Wireless system simplifies audio recording by integrating essential components into a sleek, portable design. It comes equipped with a multifunctional charging bar that not only stores and charges the system but also doubles as a desktop mic or handheld microphone. The system includes:

A two-channel mini-receiver with an OLED touch display.

Two pre-paired clip-on microphones with magnetic clips for secure attachment to delicate fabrics.

Adaptors for connecting the receiver to mobile phones or a camera cold shoe mount.

This all-in-one system ensures convenience and efficiency for content creators, streamlining their audio workflows.

Exceptional Reliability for Every Scenario

With an impressive wireless range of up to 245 meters, the Profile Wireless ensures crystal-clear audio even at long distances. Each clip-on wireless microphone features 16GB of onboard memory, capable of storing up to 30 hours of audio at 24-bit / 48kHz resolution.

To safeguard against signal disruptions, the system includes advanced features:

Backup Recording Mode: Automatically activates internal recording when the wireless signal weakens.

Safety Channel Mode: Records backup audio at a lower volume to prevent clipping, preserving dynamic range and ensuring superior sound quality.

Designed for Content Creators

The Profile Wireless system stands out with its user-focused features:

15+ hours of runtime, ensuring uninterrupted recording sessions.

Compatibility with microphones even during charging.

An auto-rotating receiver display for enhanced usability.

No app dependency, simplifying the setup process.

Diverse mounting options and Sennheiser’s exclusive thread mounts for smooth integration into various workflows.

These features make the Profile Wireless the ultimate tool for creators seeking efficient and reliable audio solutions.

Availability and Pricing

The Profile Wireless system will be available in Q1 2025 at a retail price of INR 29,900.

Conclusion

The Profile Wireless by Sennheiser sets a new benchmark for audio recording systems, empowering content creators with unmatched versatility and high-quality performance. Its compact design, advanced features, and ease of use make it an ideal choice for creators of all skill levels. Whether you’re recording interviews, creating vlogs, or capturing professional audio for films, the Profile Wireless ensures a seamless audio experience.