AKAI India Unveils New 4K QLED Google TV Series at Reliance Digital

AKAI India has announced the launch of its new 4K QLED Google TV series, offering cutting-edge home entertainment technology. The series includes four variants: 109cm (43), 127cm (50), 140cm (55), and 165cm (65), with prices starting from ₹24,999. These TVs are exclusively available at Reliance Digital stores.

Key Highlights:

AKAI’s 4K QLED series offers four size options: 43″, 50″, 55″, and 65″.

The series features advanced technologies like 4K resolution, Quantum Dot, HDR HLG, and Dolby Vision and Atmos.

It boasts a sleek, bezel-less design and a durable metal cabinet.

Enhanced connectivity with three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and Google TV capabilities.

The series supports over 10,000 apps and includes voice command functionality.

The 4K Ultra HD resolution of these TVs promises detailed and clear imagery, bringing a new level of immersion to home viewing. Enhanced with Quantum Dot technology, the series offers a broader color spectrum and increased brightness. HDR HLG technology ensures dynamic contrast and an extended range of brightness, making every detail in the shadows and highlights noticeable.

The design of the TVs is both slim and sleek, providing a modern aesthetic that complements any living space. The series also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos, creating a cinematic audio-visual experience.

With Google TV, users can access a wide range of features, including streaming content and connecting with other Google devices. The metal cabinet design adds to the durability of the TVs, promising longevity and sustained performance.

The series is designed to offer a variety of connectivity options. It includes three HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and allows for easy casting of content from mobile phones and other devices.

Mr. Anurag Sharma, Director of AKAI India, commented on the launch, stating, “At the heart of our QLED TV is our commitment to delivering a high-quality viewing experience. The new 4K QLED series represents a fusion of our legacy and modern luxury, providing a visual experience that meets high expectations. AKAI India has been a key player in the evolution of home entertainment, and this launch is a testament to our ongoing efforts to evolve and bring the best to Indian households