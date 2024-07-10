Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring at Unpacked 2024

Samsung expanded its wearable lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event with the introduction of the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring. These devices, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6, and Galaxy Buds 3, showcase Samsung’s continued commitment to innovation in the AI-powered device market.

Pricing and Availability:

In India, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 7 in two sizes and connectivity options. The 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at ₹29,999, while the LTE model costs ₹33,999. The larger 44mm variant comes with a Bluetooth option for ₹32,999 or an LTE version for ₹36,999. Meanwhile, the premium Galaxy Watch Ultra, with enhanced features and a rugged design, retails for ₹59,999. Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, designed to fit a variety of fingers with nine different sizes, starts at USD 399 (approximately ₹33,200). While currently available for pre-order in select markets, Indian consumers can expect its arrival at a later date.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are open in select markets, with general availability starting July 24th. India pricing and Galaxy Ring availability details are yet to be announced.

Colour Options:

Galaxy Watch 7: 40mm (Green, Cream), 44mm (Silver, Green)

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Titanium Silver, Titanium White, Titanium Gray

Galaxy Ring: Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold, Titanium Black

Galaxy Watch 7: Enhanced Health Tracking and Performance

The Galaxy Watch 7 features a 1.3-inch or 1.5-inch Super AMOLED always-on display, depending on the size. Powered by the Exynos W1000 chipset, it boasts improved performance and runs Wear OS 5 with One UI 6 Watch.

Health features include an upgraded BioActive Sensor for tracking AGEs (advanced glycation end products), AI-powered sleep analysis, FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea detection, and enhanced heart rate monitoring with ECG and blood pressure capabilities.

The watch offers 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H durability, and a range of connectivity options including LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Built for the Outdoors

Designed to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Galaxy Watch Ultra features a rugged 47mm titanium frame, a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness, and a dedicated Quick Button for workout control and emergency functions.

With a 590mAh battery, it claims up to 100 hours of battery life in power-saving mode, surpassing the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It shares similar health and connectivity features with the Galaxy Watch 7 but adds specialized workout tracking and FTP (Functional Threshold Power) metrics for cyclists.

Galaxy Ring: 24/7 Health Monitoring on Your Finger

The Galaxy Ring brings continuous health monitoring to your finger, offering advanced sleep analysis, personalized health reports, heart rate alerts, and more. It boasts 10 ATM + IP68 ratings and up to 7 days of battery life.