Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 & Buds 3 Pro: Samsung’s Answer to AirPods with Advanced AI and Audio Features

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 and the latest Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldable phones at their Galaxy Unpacked event. Notable changes include the introduction of Galaxy AI to both models and a new stem design reminiscent of the Apple AirPods Pro.

Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro Pricing and Availability:

Galaxy Buds 3 :Price: $179.99 (approx. ₹15,000)

Colors: Silver, White

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:Price: $249.99 (approx. ₹21,000)

Colors: Silver, White

The Galaxy Buds 3 series is available for pre-order from July 10th, with general availability starting July 24th. Both models are offered in White and Silver color options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro: Features and Specifications

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro features a ‘Canal Type‘ design and boasts enhanced two-way speakers with planar tweeters and dual amplifiers. The earbuds support Ultra High-Quality Audio with doubled sampling rates using the SSC codec. A new machine learning-based model aims to restore the original speaker’s voice in various environments and enhance call quality.

The Galaxy Buds 3, on the other hand, sports an Open Type design and is equipped with a single-way 11mm dynamic driver. It supports Ultra High-Quality Audio, 24-bit Hi-Fi, and 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel. Both models incorporate three microphones, a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), and support various audio codecs like SSC Hi-Fi, SSC UHQ, AAC, and SBC.

Battery Life and Charging

The standard Galaxy Buds 3 houses a 48mAh battery in each earbud and a 515mAh battery in the charging case, providing up to 24 hours of playback with ANC on and up to 30 hours with ANC off. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro features a slightly larger 53mAh battery per earbud and the same 515mAh charging case, offering up to 26 hours of listening time with ANC on and up to 30 hours with ANC off.

Additional Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Features

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro includes active noise cancellation (ANC), Ambient mode, and Voice Detection. The new Blade Lights feature allows users to control the device through intuitive gestures like pinching or swiping on the blade.

Galaxy Buds 3 Series: AI Features

Galaxy AI introduces new communication capabilities, such as the Interpreter in Listening Mode, which translates lectures in real-time. Voice commands enable hands-free control of music playback. The microphones analyze internal and external sounds for improved sound and ANC quality through Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro features Adaptive Noise Control to automatically adjust noise and sound levels based on the surrounding environment.