Samsung Launches 2024 QLED and OLED TV Series in India

Samsung Electronics has officially introduced its 2024 lineup of Neo QLED 4K, Neo QLED 8K, and OLED TVs in India, setting a new standard for visual and smart home entertainment in the market. With innovative technology and smart features tailored for Indian consumers, these new models promise a transformative viewing experience.

Advanced Technology and Performance

The newly launched series includes the Neo QLED 4K TVs, equipped with the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, which leverages advanced AI upscaling technology to enhance picture quality. The series also includes the Neo QLED 8K models powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which significantly improves processing speed and image detail through increased neural network capabilities.

Samsung’s OLED TVs introduce the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, similar to the 4K models but with additional technologies like Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro for deeper contrasts and vibrant visuals. Notably, Samsung has also introduced the world’s first glare-free OLED TV models, aimed at reducing screen reflections and enhancing viewer comfort.

Features and Innovations

These TVs are not just about enhanced visuals but also about an immersive audio experience, featuring Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro that aligns the audio with the action on-screen. Moreover, the TVs come with Motion Xcelerator 144Hz, making them a great choice for gaming, providing smoother and clearer motion in fast-paced games.

The AI features extend beyond picture and sound quality. For example, AI Energy Mode optimizes power consumption without compromising on performance. There’s also a new AI Customization Mode that tailors the viewing experience according to the scene and personal preferences.

Localized Smart Features for India

Samsung has tailored its smart TV features to cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers. This includes Cloud Gaming Service, which allows users to play high-quality games directly through the TV without needing a console, and Samsung Education Hub, which offers interactive and educational content for all ages. The Smart Yoga feature and TV Key Cloud service are other notable additions, enhancing the utility of Samsung’s smart TVs in daily life.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV models, available in sizes ranging from 55 to 98 inches, start at INR 139,990. The high-end Neo QLED 8K models are priced from INR 319,990 and are available in sizes up to 85 inches. For those interested in the latest audio experience, the prices begin at INR 164,990.

As part of the launch, Samsung is offering several incentives for early buyers, including special pre-order benefits and cashback offers, to make these advanced TVs more accessible to a broader audience.

Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup not only pushes the boundaries in terms of technology but also adapts to the unique preferences and needs of Indian consumers, making it a significant addition to the market. With their advanced features and smart capabilities, these TVs are set to redefine home entertainment in India.