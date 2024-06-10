Honeywell Introduces Batch Historian for Manufacturing Data

Honeywell today introduced Honeywell Batch Historian, a software designed to provide manufacturers with contextualized data history for reporting and analytics, aimed at increasing operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Key Highlights:

Simplified Data Analysis : Allows manufacturers to capture data with context from batch engines without complex configuration.

: Allows manufacturers to capture data with context from batch engines without complex configuration. User-Friendly Interface : Utilizes drag-and-drop tile configuration, eliminating the need for advanced programming skills.

: Utilizes drag-and-drop tile configuration, eliminating the need for advanced programming skills. Industry Applications : Supports industries like specialty chemicals, life sciences, food & beverage, pulp & paper, and mining, materials, and metals (MMM).

: Supports industries like specialty chemicals, life sciences, food & beverage, pulp & paper, and mining, materials, and metals (MMM). Regulatory Compliance: Simplifies compliance with industry reporting regulations through easier data analysis and reporting.

Simplified Data Capture and Reporting

Manufacturers often face challenges analyzing data due to a lack of batch visualization, complicating the expansion of data usage to advanced applications. Honeywell Batch Historian addresses this by enabling manufacturers to capture data with context directly from batch engines. This eliminates the need for complex configurations.

“The full suite of digital manufacturing technologies will help manufacturers improve product quality, regulatory compliance, and overall efficiency,” said Shawn Opatka, Vice President and General Manager of Life Sciences at Honeywell Process Solutions. “Our approach is modular and flexible, helping companies adopt new technologies as needed.”

Industry Applications and Benefits

Honeywell Batch Historian supports various industries, including specialty chemicals, life sciences, food & beverage, pulp & paper, and MMM. By leveraging the software, manufacturers can enhance process efficiency and simplify troubleshooting, ultimately improving operational outcomes. The solution’s configuration for batch reporting simplifies the reporting and data analysis process, making it easier for operators to comply with strict industry reporting regulations.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency

The software allows manufacturers to efficiently capture, analyze, and utilize manufacturing data, empowering users to make informed decisions and optimize processes. Honeywell Batch Historian is available as a standalone application, a module on the Manufacturing Excellence Platform (MXP), or as a standard part of every Experion Batch system.

For more information, please visit Honeywell Life Sciences.