Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds: Revolutionizing Audio Experience in India

Sennheiser, a brand synonymous with superior sound quality, has launched its latest innovation in India – the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds. With cutting-edge technology and enhanced features, these earbuds are set to redefine the audio experience for Indian consumers.

Unveiling the Momentum True Wireless 4

Launched on April 24, 2024, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 is the latest addition to the company’s prestigious lineup of audio devices. Following its successful debut at CES 2024, the earbuds have been eagerly anticipated by audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

Advanced Features and Specifications

The Momentum True Wireless 4 is equipped with Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform, featuring Snapdragon Sound technology, which supports high-resolution audio standards such as aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive Audio. The device also boasts an advanced adaptive noise cancellation system, enhanced by a six-microphone array that ensures clear call quality and effective noise suppression.

These earbuds are designed to deliver up to 7.5 hours of listening pleasure on a single charge, with the charging case extending total playtime to up to 30 hours. The inclusion of quick charging capabilities allows users to enjoy an hour of playback with just 8 minutes of charging. Additionally, the earbuds support Qi wireless charging, adding a layer of convenience for users.

Pricing and Availability

Initially showcased with a price tag of Rs 29,990, the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are available for pre-booking at a special introductory price of Rs 18,990. This offer is available through the official Sennheiser website, Amazon India, and other leading electronics outlets.

Consumer Reception and Reviews

Reviews from the Western markets, where the earbuds were previously released, have praised the Momentum True Wireless 4 for its exceptional sound quality. However, some reviews suggested improvements could be made in noise cancellation and call quality. Despite these minor critiques, the earbuds have been well-received, with their sophisticated design and robust feature set winning over users.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are a significant upgrade over their predecessors, designed to offer an unmatched audio experience. With state-of-the-art technology and thoughtful design, they are a compelling choice for anyone looking to invest in premium audio gear.