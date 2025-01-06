Samsung Vision AI Powers Personalized Screens at CES 2025

Samsung unveils Samsung Vision AI at CES 2025, featuring AI-powered screens like the Neo QLED 8K QN990F. Experience personalized entertainment, smart home integration, and stunning visuals.

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest innovation in display technology, Samsung Vision AI, at the CES 2025 First Look event. This new AI-powered platform is designed to transform screens into interactive and intelligent companions, adapting to user needs and enriching everyday life. Samsung also showcased its latest flagship Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV, updates to its Lifestyle TVs, and advancements in future display technologies, all reflecting the company’s commitment to creating screens that seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles.

Samsung Vision AI: Personalized and Intuitive

Samsung Vision AI represents a significant leap forward in screen technology. By making TVs aware of their surroundings and adaptive to user preferences, Samsung Vision AI delivers an intuitive and personalized experience. Key features include:

Click to Search : Provides instant information about on-screen content without interrupting viewing.

: Provides instant information about on-screen content without interrupting viewing. Live Translate : Eliminates language barriers with real-time subtitle translations using an on-device AI translation model.

: Eliminates language barriers with real-time subtitle translations using an on-device AI translation model. Generative Wallpaper: Transforms screens into dynamic art canvases with personalized images.

Samsung Vision AI: A Smarter Home Hub

Integrating with the SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung Vision AI transforms screens into central hubs for connected living. This is achieved through features like:

Home Insights : Offers real-time updates about the home environment, including safety alerts.

: Offers real-time updates about the home environment, including safety alerts. Pet and Family Care: Monitors loved ones, detects unusual behavior, and adjusts room settings automatically for enhanced comfort.

Samsung Vision AI also optimizes both picture and sound quality through on-device AI picture and sound technologies. These technologies analyze content and environmental factors in real time, dynamically adjusting the viewing experience.

Open Partnerships for Innovation

Samsung is driving innovation through collaborations with key AI partners such as Microsoft and Google. This collaborative approach aims to expand the capabilities of Samsung Vision AI and create an even more intelligent and personalized screen ecosystem.

The Era of AI Screens

Samsung is bringing Samsung Vision AI to its widest lineup yet, including Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and The Frame models. Leading the way is the Neo QLED 8K QN990F, Samsung’s most advanced TV to date. Powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, this TV utilizes on-device AI features such as 8K AI Upscaling Pro, Auto HDR Remastering Pro, Adaptive Sound Pro, and Color Booster Pro to deliver a superior viewing experience.

A New Vision for Art

Samsung continues to blend art and technology with the expansion of the Samsung Art Store and the launch of The Frame Pro. The Samsung Art Store now boasts over 3,000 curated works, available on Neo QLED and QLED models in addition to The Frame and MICRO LED series. The Frame Pro, with its advanced Neo QLED picture quality and NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor, elevates the art viewing experience.

Shaping the Future of Display Technology

Samsung is committed to shaping the future of displays. At First Look 2025, the company introduced The Premiere 5, an interactive triple-laser ultra-short-throw projector with touch capabilities. Samsung also showcased the MICRO LED Beauty Mirror, combining advanced display technology with personalized beauty insights.

