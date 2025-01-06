OnePlus 12R available under Rs 40,000: 4 reasons to buy, 1 to skip

OnePlus 12R is now available under Rs 40,000. But should you buy it with the OnePlus 13R launching soon? Here are 4 reasons to buy and 1 to skip.

The OnePlus 12R is currently available at a discounted price, making it a tempting option for budget-minded consumers. However, with the OnePlus 13 series looming on the horizon, is it wise to invest in a previous-generation device? Let’s explore the reasons to buy and skip.

Reasons to Buy the OnePlus 12R

Premium Design and Display: The OnePlus 12R boasts a sleek and sturdy design, reminiscent of its flagship counterparts. Its 6.78-inch AMOLED display offers vibrant colors, deep contrasts, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Powerful Performance: Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 12R delivers fast and fluid performance for multitasking and gaming. AI RAM acceleration ensures efficient memory usage, while OxygenOS 14 provides a clean user experience.

Long-lasting Battery and Superfast Charging: A 5,500mAh battery provides all-day usage, and 100W SUPERVOOC charging replenishes it from 0 to 100% in just 25-30 minutes.

Impressive Camera Performance: The 50-megapixel main camera captures detailed and vibrant shots in good lighting, and performs well in low light too.

Reason to Skip

Imminent Launch of the OnePlus 13R: The upcoming OnePlus 13R is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, enhanced cameras, and a more refined design. For those seeking the latest technology, waiting for the 13R might be worthwhile.

The OnePlus 12R presents a compelling proposition with its compelling features and attractive price point. However, the imminent arrival of the OnePlus 13R throws a wrench in the decision-making process. Ultimately, the best course of action depends on your individual needs and priorities. If you prioritize value and are looking for a powerful and well-rounded device today, the OnePlus 12R is a strong contender. But, if you crave the latest technology and are willing to wait and spend a bit more, the OnePlus 13R might be the better choice.

