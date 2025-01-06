Redmi 14C 5G Launching Today in India: Expected Price, Specs, and Live Stream

Redmi 14C 5G launches in India today with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50MP camera, and 120Hz display. Check expected price, specs, and live stream details.

Redmi is set to unveil its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 14C 5G, in India today. This new device succeeds the Redmi 13C 5G, which was launched in December 2023, and is distinct from the 4G variant of the 14C already available in other markets. Ahead of the launch, leaks and rumors have provided insights into the phone’s processor, design, display, and potential pricing. Let’s explore what we know so far.

Redmi 14C 5G Launch Event

The Redmi 14C 5G will be officially launched via a live stream on Xiaomi India’s YouTube channel at 12 noon today, January 6th. This marks the global debut of the device. The phone will be available for purchase through Amazon and Flipkart, with both e-commerce platforms featuring dedicated microsites teasing key specifications.

Expected Price

Rumors suggest the Redmi 14C 5G could be priced starting at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB model. However, introductory offers might bring the price down to Rs 10,999 or Rs 11,999. For comparison, the Redmi 13C 5G launched with a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the same memory configuration.

Specifications

The Redmi 14C 5G is touted as a “2025G phone” due to its robust 5G capabilities, including dual 5G SIM support with speeds up to 2.5Gbps. It boasts a large 6.88-inch 120Hz HD+ display with TuV Rheinland certification for eye protection.

Powering the device is a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, also found in the Redmi 14R 5G. This chipset, with its two Cortex A78 performance cores and six Cortex-A55 cores, promises a significant performance upgrade over the Redmi 14C 4G’s Helio G81 Ultra and the Redmi 13C 5G’s Dimensity 6100+. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 achieves an impressive AnTuTu score of over 4,50,000.

The Redmi 14C 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support, though the included charger supports up to 33W speeds. In the camera department, the phone features a 50MP AI camera, despite the rear camera island having four cutouts.

The design incorporates IP52 dust and water resistance, a headphone jack, and a distinctive round camera panel. The Redmi 14C 5G will be offered in Stargaze Black, Stardust Purple, and Starlight Blue color options.

Source.